Jim Cramer shares his thoughts on Boeing, Intel, AMD, Masimo, Tesla, Rivian and Cleveland-Cliffs

Jim Cramer's daily rapid fire looks at stocks in the news outside the CNBC Investing Club portfolio. Boeing : CEO Dave Calhoun will step down at the end of 2024, the company announced Monday alongside two other leadership changes. Its board chairman will not stand for reelection at its annual meeting in May, while the head of Boeing Commercial Airplanes is leaving the company immediately. The company is grappling with the fallout of an Alaska Airlines door incident earlier this year. Boeing shares rose about 0.4%. Jim Cramer said General Electric CEO Larry Culp may be floated as a potential Calhoun successor, given GE's aerospace business. "I don't know if they can get Larry, though," Cramer said. Intel , AMD : Shares of both chipmakers were lower Monday, following Financial Times report that said China plans to prohibit the use of Intel and AMD chips in government computers and servers. "We've seen this before," Cramer said, referring to Beijing clamping down on U.S. tech