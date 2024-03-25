Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Digital World Acquisition Corp., Boeing, Super Micro Computer and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Boeing — Shares ticked up 1.6% after the aerospace company said earlier on Monday that chief executive officer David Calhoun would step down at the end of 2024. Board chairman Larry Kellner will also step down, the company added. Masimo — The medical technology company climbed nearly 5%. On Friday, Masimo announced its board of directors has authorized management to evaluate a spinoff of its consumer business . Wells Fargo upgraded the stock to overweight from equal weight in light of the news. Super Micro Computer — The chip stock jumped nearly 10% after JPMorgan initiated coverage of the high-flying name. Analyst Samik Chatterjee issued Super Micro a rating of overweight and gave it a price target of $1,150, implying about 18% upside from Friday's close. Cleveland-Cliff