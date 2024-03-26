BlackRock says bitcoin returns likely to come down now that it has been embraced by Wall Street

If you're looking for your bitcoin to go to the moon, the window of opportunity may be slowly closing, according to BlackRock. That doesn't mean it's hit its ceiling or that there won't be rallies. However, as the cryptocurrency becomes more mature and institutionalized with the advent of exchange-traded funds, the days of its monster gains may become a thing of the past, according to Robert Mitchnick, BlackRock's head of digital assets. "Certainly, returns going forward will come down," he said at the Bitcoin Investor Day conference in New York City Friday. "It's not going to return 124% a year over the next decade like it has the prior decade." He also pointed out that bitcoin's notorious volatility has fallen steadily over time and may continue to do so given the impact bitcoin ETFs have had on trading activity. This is a common view among investors; the idea is that by bringing more money and investors – particularly institutional types with portfolio rebalancing strategies – to the asset class, ETFs can enable more efficient price discovery as volumes increase. BTC.CM= .SPX,@GC.1 line 2014-03-26 Bitcoin is one of the top performing assets in the last 10 years This topic is part of the "education journey" BlackRock is on with its clients, whose demand for bitcoin exposure first spurred the firm's foray into this new asset class in 2021. That demand was "massive and clear" in 2023, when BlackRock filed to launch its iShares Bitcoin Trust. Mitchnick also said the firm is talking with clients about how bitcoin fits into their portfolio construction, and why the cryptocurrency will be a good diversifier despite its recent rally with stoc