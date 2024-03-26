Cramer says Trump should ask permission to sell stock in Truth Social parent early

CNBC's Jim Cramer said Tuesday former President Donald Trump should ask the board of Trump Media & Technology Group to waive his six-month lockup period on his company shares which are now worth billions on paper. "If I were President Trump … I would go in and say to the board, 'People want stock. Let's unlock this.' And that's what I would do if I were on the board: I would unlock it," Cramer said on "Squawk on the Street." Shares of Trump Media soared more than 40% on Tuesday and were at one point briefly halted for volatility in their first session trading under the DJT ticker. Trump Media completed its merger with the shell company Digital World Acquisition Corp. on Monday, officially making Trump's social media firm a publicly traded entity more than two years after the deal was first announced. The transaction has been the subject of investigations by the Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission. Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, owns nearly 79 million shares of Trump Media, according to a securities filing , valuing his stake in the company at more than $5 billion on paper, based on Tuesday's intraday price of about $70 per share.