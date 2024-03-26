Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Krispy Kreme, UPS, Micron Technology and more

Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading. Krispy Kreme — Shares surged nearly 14% premarket after the company said it will sell its donuts in McDonald's restaurants nationwide by the end of 2026 , with the rollout beginning in the second half of this year. Krispy Kreme began testing sales at some McDonald's locations in 2022, and their partnership expansion would double the donut maker's current distribution. McDonald's shares fell more