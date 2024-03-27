European markets lose momentum, head toward flat open

European stocks are heading for a flat open Wednesday as market momentum wanes. Regional markets closed higher Tuesday but are set to start today's session around the flatline.

Investors will be keeping an eye out for Spanish inflation data and French consumer confidence figures for March on Wednesday, as well as a trading update from clothes retailer H&M .

Elsewhere overnight, U.S. stock futures were up modestly Tuesday night following a losing session on Wall Street that pulled the indexes further from record levels. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific markets were mixed Wednesday as investors assessed economic data from China and Australia.