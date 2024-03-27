Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Robinhood, GameStop, Merck and more

Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading. Robinhood â€” Shares of the brokerage firm jumped more than 6% after unveiling its Robinhood Gold Card, a credit card where cash back can be deposited into a brokerage account. Concentrix â€” Shares slipped nearly 4% on the back of disappointing fiscal second-quarter earnings guidance. The customer experience technology company also reiterated its full-year outlook for 2024. GameStop â€” Shares plummeted more than 17% after the video game retailer reported a large decline in revenue in the fourth quarter compared to the year-earlier period. The company added that it also reduced its workforce by an unspecified number throughout the quartet to cut costs. Moderna â