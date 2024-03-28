Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Walgreens Boots Alliance, Estee Lauder, RH and more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell. Walgreens Boots Alliance — Shares dipped 1.6% after the company's fiscal second quarter report was released. Walgreens generated $37.05 billion in revenue for the quarter, topping the LSEG forecast of $35.86 billon. However, the company also narrowed its full-year adjusted earnings guidance due in part to a "challenging retail environment." Estee Lauder — Shares rose more than 3% after a Bank of America upgrade to buy from neutral. The firm cited profitability recovery efforts, new products and improving share in the prestige beauty sector. Allstate — The insurance stock rose 0.9% following an HSBC upgrade to buy from hold. Analyst Vikram Gandhi highlighted the company's "decisive management actions" and a less restrictive regulatory backdrop. RH — The stock surged more than 9% premarket. Although RH missed on both top and bottom lines in the fourth quarter, the company is forecasting better-than-expected revenue growth in 2024 thanks to improving demand trends. Management is guiding for full-year revenue growth to fall between 8% to 10%, while analysts polled by FactSet had forecasted 6.4%. TD Synnex —Shares fell 4.7% after the company launched a secondary public offering of 9 million common sh