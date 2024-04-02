Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: PVH, UnitedHealth, CVS Health, ChampionX and more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell. PVH — Shares of the Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger parent tanked more than 21% on weak revenue guidance for the first quarter and full year. The retailer surpassed quarterly estimates on the top and bottom lines, but warned of a tougher macroeconomic setup and particular weakness in Europe. Humana , UnitedHealth — Health insurance managed care stocks declined after the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced rates for the 2025 calendar year will increase 3.7%, as previously proposed. Some investors had anticipated a larger hike. Humana shed 9.6%, while CVS Health tanked 5.3%. UnitedHealth Group declined 4%. Estee Lauder — Shares gained more than 2% after a Citi upgrade to buy from neutral. The Wall Street bank said Estee Lauder is approaching a turning point, as channel inventories and its financials normalize. Blackstone — Blackstone slipped 1% after UBS downgraded the alternative asset ma