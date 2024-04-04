Hong Kong's retail sales climbed 1.9% year on year in February, accelerating from a 0.9% gain in the previous month. In terms of volume, retail sales rose 0.5%, reversing from a 1.2% loss in January. Hong Kong's census and statistics department said it was "more appropriate to analyze the retail sales figures for January and February together" due to greater volatility during the Chinese New Year period. For the first two months of 2024, it was provisionally estimated that total retail sales increased by 1.4%, compared with the same period in 2023. — Lim Hui Jie