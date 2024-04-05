Communication lines with Russia must stay open despite its invasion of Ukraine, Italy's defense minister said. "Although the Russian Federation has invaded a sovereign country, and for this reason Italy and France support and will always support Ukraine, it is important — as I have always said — that channels are also kept open of comparison and dialogue," Guido Crosetto said during a Thursday telephone call with France's Minister of the Armed Forces Sebastien Lecornu, according to a Google-translated statement . "An open communication channel, necessarily harsh and critical, is essential to achieve the objective of stopping Russian attacks and creating the conditions for a just peace." Earlier this week, Lecornu carried out a rare telephone conversation with Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu, after which Paris denied expressing any readiness to discuss holding a dialogue on Ukraine during the exchange. French leader Emmanuel Macron has been an increasingly vocal and heated critic of Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, including touting the possibility of not ruling out sending NATO boots on the ground to defend Ukraine — which other allies have denounced. Russia has become increasingly isolated from Western countries, which have largely expressed solidarity with Kyiv and implemented financial and energy import sanctions against Moscow. — Ruxandra Iordache