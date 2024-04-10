In a market where finding reliable passive income streams can be challenging, two fund managers have shared their insights on dividend stocks that could offer attractive yields and growth potential. Matt Burdett, portfolio manager at Thornburg Investment, looks for companies with the ability and willingness to pay dividends, focusing on cash generation and resilient business models. Meanwhile, Brian Leonard, portfolio manager at Keeley Teton, told CNBC Pro that he looks for high-quality companies that pay a dividend and trade at a discount to their "intrinsic value." He also citied spin-off situations as an investment opportunity. CNBC Pro subscribers can read more about their stock picks here. — Ganesh Rao