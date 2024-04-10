A Russian combat helicopter has crashed in the Crimea region, Russia's defense ministry said Wednesday. "While performing a scheduled flight over the Black Sea near the western coast of the Republic of Crimea, a Mi-24 helicopter crashed. The preliminary cause of the crash was an aircraft failure," the ministry said, according to a statement reported by RIA Novosti. The accident occurred around 6 a.m. Moscow time. Search and rescue services are at the scene, the statement noted. No information about any casualties is yet known. Mi-24s are specialized transport and combat helicopters that can transport small numbers of troops. RIA Novosti noted that the aircraft can provide "direct fire support for ground troops and combat enemy armored vehicles." — Holly Ellyatt