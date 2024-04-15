Ukraine's military chief said Russian forces are aiming to capture the town of Chasiv Yar in Donetsk by May 9, the date on which Russia commemorates Soviet victory in World War II. Chasiv Yar lies west of Bakhmut, a town reduced to rubble but finally captured by Russian forces last May after months of fighting. Capturing the town would give Russia another strategic gain in Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, a war hot spot, and could allow it to advance on industrial hub Kramatorsk. "The higher Russian military leadership has set the task for its troops to capture Chasiv Yar by May 9," Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander-in-chief of Ukraine's armed forces, said on Telegram , without presenting evidence for his claim. Syrskyi said he had responded to Russian operations to seize Chasiv Yar by strengthening defensive positions and strengthening brigades with ammunition, drones, and electronic warfare devices. On Saturday, Syrskyi posted on Telegram that the situation on the eastern front had "significantly worsened in recent days." — Holly Ellyatt