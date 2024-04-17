Business optimism in Japan darkened among large firms as the weak yen weighed on households, according to the Reuters Tankan survey for April. The sentiment index for manufacturers stood at +9, down from the previous month's +10. A positive number means optimists outnumber pessimists, and vice versa. The services sector index fell to +25 from +32 in the previous month, despite some gains by retailers, Reuters said. The Reuters Tankan index, released monthly, is widely considered as a leading indicator of the Bank of Japan's quarterly tankan survey. — Lim Hui Jie