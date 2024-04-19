Members of the Group of Seven major economies on Friday said they were "extremely concerned" by reports that Iran is considering transferring ballistic missiles and related technology to Russia. "We call on Iran not to do so, as it would represent a substantive material escalation in its support for Russia's war in Ukraine," the G7 said in a statement following a meeting of foreign ministers in Capri, Italy. "Were Iran to proceed with providing ballistic missiles or related technology to Russia, we are prepared to respond in a swift and coordinated manner, including with new and significant measures against Iran," they added. The G7 is an intergovernmental group composed of the U.S., Canada, France, Germany, the U.K., Italy and Japan. Reuters reported on Feb. 21 that Iran had provided Russia with hundreds of powerful surface-to-surface ballistic missiles, citing six unnamed sources. Iran's Defense Ministry reportedly declined to comment at the time, while Russia's Defense Ministry did not respond to a request for comment. — Sam Meredith