The price of bitcoin was little changed on Sunday evening, hovering near $65,000. That is close to where the largest cryptocurrency on Friday before its so-called " halving ," which slows the issuance of bitcoin by reducing the rewards for miners. The price of bitcoin has risen in between each prior halving, but some experts say there could be near-term downside for the cryptocurrency. BTC.CM= 5D mountain The price of bitcoin was relatively calm over the weekend after another "halving" for the cryptocurrency. — Jesse Pound, Tanaya Macheel