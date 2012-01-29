Tesla shares were halted for news after CEO Elon Musk issued a series of tweets Tuesday afternoon. » Read More
By: Tae Kim, Leslie Picker
Tesla shares surged after CEO Elon Musk mentioned he is considering taking the company private, hurting short sellers in the stock. » Read More
By: Robert Ferris
Musk's Twitter account said funding is secured to take Tesla private at $420 a share. » Read More
By: Tae Kim
Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund has acquired a significant position in Tesla shares, according to a Financial Times report. » Read More
A near-new Cadillac delivered to your home, office or wherever else you'd like. No insurance or maintenance to worry about. If there are issues, a "concierge" is an email or phone call away, USA Today reports.
Prakash Patel is the second Ford employee to leave in a year under a haze of accusations.
There are only two dozen female CEOs among the S&P 500 companies today.
Daimler is deepening its partnership with Chinese manufacturer BAIC as it tries to find new opportunities for its Smart car brand.
While the Lexus LX 570 is charming and fun in all the same ways as the Land Cruiser, a week with it didn't convince me that it was worth the price premium.
The Trump administration's trade war will make Toyota pickup trucks and minivans more expensive, adding about $3,000 to the sticker price of some of its best selling automobiles, Toyota executives said after reporting record profits Friday.
Fiat-Chrysler talked of spinning off the auto parts unit months ago, when Sergio Marchionne was still running the company.
NYU Professor Scott Galloway says Elon Musk's apology to analysts didn't seem entirely genuine — not that it matters to his very fervent base of Tesla investors and consumers.
"This was the most thorough, most reasoned, most sane conference call he's ever given," Cramer says.
Tesla stock traded more than 10 percent higher Thursday at $331.90 per share, meaning short sellers have taken over a $1.1 billion mark-to-market loss on their 35.1 million of shares shorted, estimates S3.
The Trump administration on Thursday revealed its long-anticipated plan to roll back Obama-era standards meant to cut planet-warming emissions.
This time, it's a welcome stock bump for investors, who three months ago sent Tesla shares skidding more than 5 percent after the company's earnings report.
Wall Street warmed on Tesla after chief executive Elon Musk said the electric car maker beat Wall Street's revenue expectations, apologized for prior bad manners toward analysts and reiterated a promise for future profitability.
Tesla shares surge after Elon Musk apologized to Wall Street analysts over his behavior on the company's previous conference call.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk's second-quarter earnings call took a more measured and apologetic tone.
Elon Musk said Tesla has been working on a self-driving chip for three years.
