How to use your iPhone as a webcam on a Mac so your video chats are much clearer

The webcam on your Mac is not nearly as good as the camera on your iPhone. The video might be blurry and colors are sometimes washed out. It doesn't keep you well-lit. But if you've purchased an iPhone in the last few years, you have a very good camera right in your pocket.
An app named Camo lets you use your iPhone as your Mac's webcam. It's super easy to set up. It even integrates with popular video chat services you're probably already using for work or school, like Zoom, Google Meet, and Microsoft Teams, and Slack in your web browser.
Camo is free to use, though you can pay for a premium version that starts at $4.99 a month and gets rid of a small Camo logo that appears during videos, works on two computers, and removes a watermark. But you'll still see an upgrade if you don't.
Just as a quick example, here's what I look like on the webcam of the newest MacBook Air:
And here's what I look like using the iPhone as a webcam with the free version of Camo. It's much clearer and the colors are better. It doesn't help my ugly mug, but we do what we can around here:
Here's how to use it.
Here's what the app looks like:
Play around with the camera zoom levels on the top left -- I had mine set to 75%. If you pay for the premium version (again, I didn't), you can choose a sharper 1080p resolution instead of 720p, switch to the zoom or wide-angle lenses on your iPhone and adjust things like exposure and white balance.
Now I'll show you how to get it set up with specific apps.
Zoom is well integrated with Camo. All you need to do is change the webcam it's pulling from, so that it's taking video from your iPhone.
Camo's integration with Slack best works through Chrome, Microsoft Edge and Mozilla Firefox right now, though the app says it's hoping to build better support for the full Slack app, too.
Camo supports a bunch of apps and can be selected from the settings menu as your camera automatically in apps like GoToMeeting, BlueJeans, Google Meet and more. The settings for Microsoft Teams are similar to those for Slack, mentioned above, but works best in a browser right now.