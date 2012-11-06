Obama-Romney: Where They Stand on the Economy

As for what President Barack Obama and Mitt Romney say they will do if elected, here's a look at their ideas for the economy and the related issue of debt.

Obama: Obama's term has been marked by high unemployment from a deep recession that began under President George W. Bush. (Read More: Jobs and Election )

Obama responded to the recession with a $748 billion stimulus plan. And he continued the Wall Street and auto industry bailouts that began under his Republican predecessor.

To get the economy moving — and to create jobs — Obama has called, once again, for the passage of his $447 million American Jobs Act that he initially proposed in 2011. It was defeated in the Senate. The key elements of the package reprise parts of Obama's 2009 stimulus measure and a Social Security payroll tax cut enacted in 2010.

The plan combines payroll tax cuts for workers and businesses with $175 billion in spending on roads, school repairs and other infrastructure, as well as unemployment assistance and help to local governments to avoid layoffs of teachers, firefighters and police.