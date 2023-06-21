Here are 4 signs you should upgrade your credit card

Unless you're a credit card enthusiast, you might not give much thought to whether the credit card you carry is the best choice for you. You're used to it and it works fine, so why worry? But if you've stuck with the same card for a while, you might be missing out on rewards and benefits that can add up to hundreds of dollars in value every year. Below, CNBC Select explains how you can upgrade your credit card — and four signs it may be the time to take this step.

How to upgrade a credit card

Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%), 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations, 3% cash back on transit including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more and 1% cash back on other purchases. Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit.

Welcome bonus Earn a $250 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new card within the first 6 months.

Annual fee $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95.

Intro APR 0% for 12 months on purchases from the date of account opening

Regular APR 18.99% to 29.99% variable

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.

Foreign transaction fee 2.7%

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

American Express® Gold Card Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards 4X Membership Rewards® points at Restaurants (plus takeout and delivery in the U.S.) and at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $25,000 per calendar year in purchases, then 1X), 3X points on flights booked directly with airlines or on amextravel.com, 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 60,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $4,000 on eligible purchases within the first 6 months of card membership

Annual fee $250

Intro APR Not applicable

Regular APR See Pay Over Time APR

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

The easiest way to find out about the issuer's product change policy is to get in touch with customer service. Give your credit card issuer a call and ask whether you're eligible for a product change and if so, what card options you have. One drawback to upgrading your card with a product change is that you likely miss out on any welcome bonuses that come with the new card. Typically only new applicants can earn these welcome bonuses, so make sure you factor in their value before deciding between a product change or applying for a card as a new user.

Subscribe to the CNBC Select Newsletter! Money matters — so make the most of it. Get expert tips, strategies, news and everything else you need to maximize your money, right to your inbox. Sign up here.

When you should (probably) upgrade your credit card

Now, let's talk about the signs that might tell you it's time for a credit card upgrade. 1. Your card is a starter card If your first credit card has been the only credit card in your wallet for years, you might want to give your credit card company a call. This is especially true if that card is a student credit card or one offering unimpressive rewards. Let's say, for example, you have the Discover it® Student Chrome Credit Card, which is a solid student card offering 2% cash back at gas stations and restaurants (on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter). But if you upgrade to the Discover it® Cash Back, you'll earn 5% back in rotating quarterly categories after you activate bonus categories (on up to $1,500 in purchases each quarter, then 1%). That's more than triple the potential cash-back value.

Discover it® Cash Back Learn More On Discover's secure site Rewards Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places each quarter like Amazon.com, grocery stores, restaurants, and gas stations, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases - automatically.

Welcome bonus Discover will match all the cash back you've earned at the end of your first year.

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for 15 months on purchases

Regular APR 16.99% to 27.99% Variable

Balance transfer fee 3% intro balance transfer fee, up to 5% fee on future balance transfers (see terms)*

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Good / Excellent *See rates and fees, terms apply.

Switching from your first card gives you an upgrade that better matches your current income and spending habits. This way, you'll also get to keep your oldest credit card account open, which likely benefits your credit score.

A note about store cards Did you get your first credit card from a cashier at a store to get a discount? Then you probably won't be able to upgrade it. Often, store cards only work at the stores they're associated with and are issued by companies specializing in this type of card. It's unlikely you'll be able to request a product change — applying for a new credit card might be your only option.

2. Your credit score has improved Secured credit cards and other cards tailored for users with poor or non-existent credit can help you gain a foothold in the world of credit. But once your score improves, you should seriously consider ditching these cards for more rewarding ones. Say you have the Capital One Platinum Secured Credit Card and it has helped you build a good score (670 or higher). Give the issuer a call. At the very least, you may qualify for an unsecured version of the card and get your deposit back. Or, you might have even better options available, such as the Capital One Quicksilver Rewards Credit Card which earns 1.5% back on all purchases. While there's no guarantee you'll get such an upgrade, the only way to find out is to ask.

Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card Learn More Information about the Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards Enjoy up to 6 months of complimentary Uber One membership statement credits through 11/14/2024, 1.5% cash back on every purchase

Welcome bonus Earn a one-time $200 cash bonus after you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases and balance transfers

Regular APR 19.74% - 29.74% variable

Balance transfer fee 3% fee on the amounts transferred within the first 15 months

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

3. You're spending differently Your spending patterns can fluctuate, adjusting to your changing priorities, income dynamics and lifestyle adjustments. Ideally, your credit card should match your current spending habits. Let's look at another example. Maybe a few years ago, you were a casual traveler and signed up for the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card. It helped you earn flexible and valuable rewards to save on your trips without paying hundreds of dollars in annual fees.

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards $50 annual Ultimate Rewards Hotel Credit, 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 3X points on dining, 3X points on select streaming services and online grocery purchases (excluding Target, Walmart and wholesale clubs), 2X points on all other travel purchases, and 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.

Annual fee $95

Intro APR None

Regular APR 21.24% - 28.24% variable on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

Now, however, you travel much more frequently and spend more as a result. You decide to upgrade to the Chase Sapphire Reserve®. You know you can easily offset the $550 annual fee with the $300 annual travel credit, more valuable rewards and perks like up to $100 credit toward Global Entry/TSA PreCheck fee every four years and a complimentary Priority Pass — little luxuries that make your travel experience more comfortable and convenient. 4. Your credit card has been discontinued As issuers look for new ways to woo new and existing cardholders, even once-beloved card products might get discontinued to make room for more exciting offers. If your credit card issuer has discontinued your credit card, it may be a sign they now have something better to offer. As a current cardholder, you might not always get switched to the new product automatically — but a product change may be an easy option. When the Chase Freedom® credit card was closed to new applicants, existing cardholders had several options. They could continue to use the card without any changes if they wanted. Or, they could switch to either the Chase Freedom Flex℠, which was new at the time, or the Chase Freedom Unlimited®. Since the Flex came with four additional year-round bonus categories that the old Chase Freedom lacked, the upgrade made sense for many cardholders.

Chase Freedom Unlimited® Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn an extra 1.5% on everything you buy (on up to $20,000 spent in the first year) - worth up to $300 cash back. That's 6.5% on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 4.5% on dining and drugstores, and 3% on all other purchases.

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for the first 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers

Regular APR 20.24% - 28.99% variable

Balance transfer fee Intro fee of either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater, on transfers made within 60 days of account opening. After that, either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Excellent/Good Member FDIC. Terms apply.

Bottom line

A well-chosen credit card is a useful financial tool that can offer valuable rewards and benefits. If your card no longer fits your spending habits or if you know your issuer has a more exciting product, it may be a good idea to request an upgrade. And remember: you don't always have to trade up. You can product change to a card with a lower or no annual fee as well by getting in touch with your card issuer. And would it really be a "downgrade" if you're getting something that works better for you? Catch up on CNBC Select's in-depth coverage of credit cards, banking and money, and follow us on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

For rates and fees of the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express, click here. For rates and fees of the American Express® Gold Card, click here. For rates and fees of the Discover it® Student Chrome, click here. For rates and fees of the Discover it® Cash Back, click here. Information about the Capital One Platinum Secured Credit Card, Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card, Capital One QuicksilverOne Cash Rewards Credit Card has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.