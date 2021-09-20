How to know when it's time to upgrade your starter credit card

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

Can you upgrade your starter card?

If you have a secured card, you may have the ability to easily upgrade after a few months of responsible usage. The Discover it® Secured Credit Card, for example, allows you to graduate to an unsecured card eight months after account opening. Discover will review your payment history and decide whether to return your $200 deposit and move you to an unsecured card. While the Discover it Secured Credit Card does offer cardholders 2% cash back at gas stations and restaurants, on up to $1,000 each quarter, and 1% on all other eligible purchases, it might not be a great option for you if you want more rewards or need a higher credit limit.

Discover it® Secured Credit Card Learn More On Discover's secure site Rewards Earn 2% cash back at Gas Stations and Restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases – automatically.

Welcome bonus Discover will match all the cash back you've earned at the end of your first year

Annual fee $0

Intro APR N/A on purchases

Regular APR 22.99% Variable

Balance transfer fee 3% intro balance transfer fee, up to 5% fee on future balance transfers (see terms)*

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed New / Rebuilding *See rates and fees, terms apply.

Should you close your first credit card when you open a new one?

You shouldn't close your first credit card because the length of your credit history makes up 15% of your FICO credit score, and it's affected by three factors: the average age of your accounts, the age of your oldest account and how long it's been since you opened an account. If you close your account, you'll negatively impact the average age of your accounts and the age of your oldest account and undo some of the positive work you did opening a card in the first place. Ma recommends that if you plan on keeping your card open, you should periodically monitor it to make sure there is no unauthorized spending. You'll also want to make sure you use it from time to time, otherwise the issuer could close it due to inactivity.

What kind of card should you open next?

Wells Fargo Active Cash℠ Card Learn More Rewards Unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases

Welcome bonus $200 cash rewards bonus after you spend $1,000 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% APR on purchases and qualifying balance transfers for the first 15 months from account opening

Regular APR 14.99% to 24.99% variable on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee Introductory fee of 3% ($5 minimum) for 120 days from account opening, then up to 5% ($5 minimum)

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

Another popular flat-rate cash-back card is the Chase Freedom Unlimited® Card, which offers 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 3% on dining (including takeout) and drugstores and 1.5% on all other purchases. The Chase Freedom Unlimited is also currently offering a grocery benefit where new cardholders can earn 5% cash back on grocery store purchases (not including Target® or Walmart® purchases) on up to $12,000 in the first year.

Chase Freedom Unlimited® Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards Earn 5% cash back on grocery store purchases (not including Target® or Walmart® purchases) on up to $12,000 spent in the first year, 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 3% on dining (including takeout) and drugstores and 1.5% on all other purchases

Welcome bonus $200 cash back after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for the first 15 months on purchases

Regular APR 14.99% to 23.74% variable on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee 3% of each transaction in U.S. dollars

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

Lastly, if your spending is more concentrated in a few areas, you might want to opt for a card with either rotating categories or higher rewards rates in those categories. The Chase Freedom Flex℠ gives 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate (then 1%) (see the full 5% cash-back calendar here), 5% cash back on travel booked through the Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 3% cash back on dining and at drug stores, and 1% cash back on all other purchases. The Chase Freedom Flex is also offering the same grocery benefit as the Unlimited.

Chase Freedom Flex℠ Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards Earn 5% cash back on grocery store purchases (not including Target® or Walmart® purchases) on up to $12,000 spent in the first year, 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate (then 1%), 5% cash back on travel booked through the Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 3% cash back on dining and at drug stores, 1% cash back on all other purchases

Welcome bonus $200 cash back after you spend $500 on purchases in your first three months from account opening

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for the first 15 months on purchases

Regular APR 14.99% to 23.74% variable

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

If you're a foodie who attends concerts or events regularly, you could opt for the Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card. You'll get 3% cash back on dining and entertainment, 3% on eligible streaming services, 3% at grocery stores and 1% on all other purchases.

Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card Learn More Information about the Capital One® SavorOne® Cash Rewards Credit Card has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards 3% cash back on dining and entertainment, 3% on eligible streaming services, 3% at grocery stores and 1% on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn a one-time $200 cash bonus after you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% introductory APR for the first 15 months that your account is open

Regular APR 15.49% to 25.49% variable

Balance transfer fee 3% for promotional APR offers; none for balances transferred at regular APR

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

Bottom line

Moving on from your first credit card can open up a lot of opportunities for cardholders: You'll likely be eligible for a card with a more generous welcome bonus and better rewards if you've been diligent with making your card payments on time and in full with your starter card.

