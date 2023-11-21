Alliant Cashback Visa Signature review: Stellar cash-back earning with one catch

There's a lot to like about the Alliant Cashback Visa® Signature Credit Card. It has no annual fee and earns a solid cash-back rate on all purchases, especially if you also bank with Alliant Credit Union and qualify for the higher rewards rate. However, it lacks a welcome bonus and other benefits available with similar rewards credit cards. CNBC Select has details on the Alliant Cashback Visa card's benefits and rewards, to help you decide if it's the best cash-back credit card for you.

Alliant Cashback Visa Review

Welcome bonus

The Alliant Cashback Visa® Signature Credit Card does not have a welcome bonus offer. However, new card members receive Tier One Rewards for the first 100 days after being approved for the card.

Benefits and perks

In addition to earning cash back, you'll also have access to a variety of Visa card benefits, such as: Travel accident insurance

Purchase security

Extended warranty protection

Rental car collision damage waiver

How to earn and use Alliant cash rewards

The Alliant Cashback Visa uses a two-tiered system for earning rewards. Here are the details. Earning Alliant credit union members who qualify for Tier One Rewards earn: 2.5% back on the first $10,000 in purchases each billing cycle

1.5% back on all other purchases To qualify for Tier One Rewards after the introductory period, you'll need to have an Alliant High-Rate Checking account and meet the following requirements each month: Receive electronic statements

Have an average daily balance of $1,000 or more

Make at least one electronic deposit to the account every calendar month Otherwise, you'll earn the Tier Two Rewards — a flat 1.5% back on all purchases. Redemption To redeem your cash-back rewards, you'll need to accumulate at least $50 in cash back. At that point, you can deposit the money into an Alliant credit union checking account or savings account or redeem it for a statement credit.

Rates and fees

The Alliant Cashback Visa card has no annual fee and no foreign transaction fee. The standard APR for purchases and balance transfers is 17.49% to 27.49% (variable). The balance transfer fee is 3% of the amount you transfer. Late payments and returned payments are subject to a fee of up to $27.

Alternatives to the Alliant Cashback Visa card

On the fence about this card? Here's how it stacks up against some of its competition. Alliant Cashback Visa card vs. Citi Double Cash® Card

Citi Double Cash® Card Learn More On Citi's secure site Rewards Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, for a limited time, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked on the Citi Travel℠ portal through 12/31/24

Welcome bonus Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for the first 18 months on balance transfers; N/A for purchases

Regular APR 19.24% - 29.24% variable

Balance transfer fee For balance transfers completed within 4 months of account opening, an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer ($5 minimum) applies; after that, a balance transfer fee of 5% of each transfer ($5 minimum) applies

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Fair/Good/Excellent

See rates and fees. See our methodology, terms apply. Read our Citi Double Cash® Card review. Pros 2% cash back on all eligible purchases

Simple cash-back program that doesn't require activation or spending caps

One of the longest intro periods for balance transfers at 18 months Cons 3% fee charged on purchases made outside the U.S. Estimated rewards earned after 1 year: $443

Estimated rewards earned after 1 year: $443

$443 Estimated rewards earned after 5 years: $2,213

The Citi Double Cash® Card earns 2% back on all purchases (1% when you buy and 1% when you pay). This makes it a more valuable card for earning cash back for anyone who doesn't have an Alliant High-Rate Checking account and doesn't qualify for Alliant's Tier One Rewards. The Citi Double Cash Card also offers more options for redeeming rewards. In addition to providing standard options for redeeming cash back, you can also transfer the rewards you earn to a limited number of travel partners. However, if you pair it with the Citi Premier® Card, you can unlock exceptional value. For example, 45,000 ThankYou® points are worth $450 cash back, but you could transfer those same points to Turkish Airlines and book a one-way business-class flight to Europe, which would typically cost thousands. Alliant Cashback Visa card vs. Chase Freedom Unlimited®

Chase Freedom Unlimited® Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards Enjoy 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery services, 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; and 1.5% cash back on all other purchases.

Welcome bonus Special Offer: Unlimited Matched Cash Back. Use your card for all your purchases and at the end of your first year, Chase will automatically match all the cash back you earned! There is no limit to how much you can earn. Every dollar in cash back rewards you earn is a dollar Chase will match.

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for the first 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers

Regular APR 20.49% - 29.24% variable

Balance transfer fee Intro fee of either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater, on transfers made within 60 days of account opening. After that, either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Excellent/Good

Read our Chase Freedom Unlimited® review.

Is the Alliant Cashback Visa right for you?

The Alliant Cashback Visa is a stellar cash-back card — if you have an Alliant High-Rate Checking account and qualify for Tier One Rewards. However, without the Tier One Rewards boost, this card's appeal is diminished. Earning 1.5% cash back on all purchases is an above-average rate for everyday purchases, but it lacks the bonus categories, intro bonus and other benefits that similar cards have. Unless you plan on opening an Alliant bank account, you can get everything this card offers and more from several other no-annual-fee cash-back credit cards.

Bottom line

The Alliant Cashback Visa is an above-average cash-back card with the potential to be much more. This is a nearly perfect option for anyone who wants a lucrative and simple credit card that earns flat-rate cash back and is willing to bank with Alliant Credit Union. But if you prefer more valuable rewards or don't bank with Alliant, then there are several options available that provide additional benefits and can be just as rewarding.

