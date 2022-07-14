Ally Bank Mortgage Review: A quick pre-approval process and no lender fees for homebuyers

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We earn a commission from affiliate partners on many offers, but not all offers on Select are from affiliate partners.

Ally Bank has grown in popularity as online banks without brick-and-mortar outposts have become more prominent over the years, mostly for their ability to pass on the savings from not having overhead expenses to their customers. While Ally Bank's Online High-Yield Savings Account is one of its most popular online products, the lender also offers several mortgage options for those who are in the market to buy a home. Aside from the signing of the closing documents, which must be done in person with direction from the lender, the rest of the homebuying process is completed online. Select reviewed Ally Bank's mortgage options, taking a closer look at factors such as down payment minimums, term lengths and other perks. Read more about our methodology below.

Ally Bank Mortgage review

Ally Bank Learn More Annual Percentage Rate (APR) Apply online for personalized rates; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages included

Types of loans Conventional loans, HomeReady loan and Jumbo loans

Terms 15 – 30 years

Credit needed 620

Minimum down payment 3% if moving forward with a HomeReady loan See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Ally HomeReady loan allows for a slightly smaller downpayment at 3%

Pre-approval in just three minutes

Application submission in as little as 15 minutes

Online support available

Existing Ally customers can receive a discount that gets applied to closing costs

Doesn't charge lender fees Cons Doesn't offer FHA loans, USDA loans, VA loans or HELOCs

Mortgage loans are not available in Hawaii, Nevada, New Hampshire, or New York Learn More View More

APR

The best way to figure out the annual percentage rate, or APR, you're likely to be offered by Ally Bank is to get pre-qualified and submit your home loan application. While mortgage interest rates can fluctuate quite often, the rate you'll receive will depend heavily upon your location, credit score and credit report. Take a look at each lender's website to get a better idea of the kinds of interest rates they charge, but keep in mind that they'll vary by your location and creditworthiness. Either way, it's important to provide the necessary information to check your personalized rate.

Loan offerings

While Ally Bank offers conventional loans and jumbo loans, other options such as VA loans, USDA loans and FHA loans are not available through this lender. Ally Bank also offers the Fannie Mae HomeReady mortgage program, which would allow low- to mid-income homebuyers to pay as little as 3% for a down payment regardless of whether or not it's their first time going through the process. Applicants must also have a debt-to-income ratio of no more than 50%, while their income must be equal to or less than 80% of the area's median income and at least one borrower must take a homeowner education course.

Down payment minimums

Conventional loans usually carry a minimum down payment of at least 5%. When it comes to jumbo loans, Ally Bank requires a down payment of at least 10%, which is pretty typical of most mortgage lenders. Just keep in mind that you'll need to budget 2% to 5% of your loan amount to pay closing costs on a jumbo loan. With the HomeReady mortgage program, homebuyers can make a down payment of just 3%.

Term lengths

Ally Bank offers 15-year, 20-year and 30-year loan terms. You'll also have a choice between fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage terms.

Customer support

Home team experts are available through Ally Bank for homebuyers who have any questions or concerns. Applicants have the option to call, email or text the expert they're working with for personalized guidance about completing your application and managing your documents online.

Perks

It's common for lenders to charge fees for different parts of the mortgage application process — these lender fees typically include application fees, origination fees, processing fees and underwriting fees — which can end up costing a significant amount of money. While Ally Bank doesn't charge any of those types of lender fees, be aware that you may still be charged an appraisal fee and a recording fee, as well as extra fees for a title search and insurance. Ally Bank also boasts an expedient pre-approval turnaround — according to the lender's website, you can get pre-approved in as little as three minutes online. This will also get you a pre-approval letter from Ally Bank to give you an advantage over homebuyers who haven't gotten pre-approved yet while you're looking for a home.

Bottom line

Ally Bank makes the mortgage application process a little less of a waiting game by offering pre-approval in as little as three minutes and having a mortgage process that's done almost exclusively online — you'll just need to meet in person to sign the closing documents. Ally also cuts out some of the common lender fees, which can help save homebuyers some money. Since this lender only offers conventional loans, jumbo loans and the HomeReady mortgage program, those who are interested in other loan options, such as a VA loan or an FHA loan, might consider working with lenders such as Chase Bank or PNC Bank instead.

Our methodology

To determine which mortgage lenders are the best, Select analyzed dozens of U.S. mortgages offered by both online and brick-and-mortar banks, including large credit unions, that come with fixed-rate APRs and flexible loan amounts and terms to suit an array of financing needs. When narrowing down and ranking the best mortgages, we focused on the following features: Fixed-rate APR: Variable rates can go up and down over the lifetime of your loan. With a fixed-rate APR, you lock in an interest rate for the duration of the loan's term, which means your monthly payment won't vary, making your budget easier to plan.

Note that the rates and fee structures advertised for mortgages are subject to fluctuate in accordance with the Federal Reserve rate. However, once you accept your mortgage agreement, a fixed-rate APR will guarantee your interest rate and monthly payment will remain consistent throughout the entire term of the loan, unless you choose to refinance your mortgage at a later date for a potentially lower APR. Your APR, monthly payment and loan amount depend on your credit history, creditworthiness, debt-to-income ratio and the desired loan term. To take out a mortgage, lenders will conduct a hard credit inquiry and request a full application, which could require proof of income, identity verification, proof of address and more.

