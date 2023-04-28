How long does it take to close on a house and what should you expect?

From the moment you s ubmit your mortgage application , you're probably already dreaming of closing day when you can finally call yourself a homeowner. But as you take those last steps toward sealing the deal, it's understandable if you feel anxiety about a process into which you've invested so much time, effort and money. CNBC Select breaks down how a typical closing works, and gives you tips on how to finish things out smoothly.

Closing on a home can take an average of up to 50 days if you're taking on a mortgage (those fortunate enough to buy a home with cash only can seal the deal in as little as a week). While the process may seem lengthy and daunting, you can take some steps to expedite some aspects of the home-buying process. Consider applying to a lender that has a fast application — Ally Bank , for instance, can pre-approve you for a loan in as little as three minutes online and then submit your application in just 15 minutes (providing you have all the necessary documents ready to go).

PNC Bank is a household name in the banking and mortgage space that also pre-approves potential borrowers quickly — pre-approval for a home loan can take as little as 30 minutes online.

Regardless of the mortgage lender you choose, here's what you can expect from the closing process.

Signing your purchase agreement (up to 14 days)

Once you and the seller reach an offer agreement, you'll sign the purchase agreement (also called a contract of sale). This shouldn't take long but if you have any contingencies or waived any key aspects of the process — like a home inspection — in return for a lower price, you might want to have an attorney examine the contract to make sure the legalese matches your expectations.

Typically, both parties have up to 14 days to sign the purchase agreement but this phase can be completed in just a couple of days as long as there aren't any hiccups with the contract.

Complete and pass a home inspection (up to 15 days)

If you aren't waiving your inspection as a contingency, you'll need to conduct one after signing the purchase agreement. During this phase, an inspector looks for problems in the home — like boiler issues or anything else that may be defective — and determines what areas need repairs.

You'll first want to find an inspector and schedule a day to conduct the inspection. This could take a few days, especially if the local real estate market is hot. The inspection itself may take a couple of hours and the completed report would be available after a few days.

Conduct a home appraisal (7–14 days)

Next, you'll need to complete a home appraisal. This is where an appraiser comes in and determines the fair market value of the home. An appraisal ensures that the price you've agreed to pay for the home is fair based on the condition and features of the home.

Your appraiser may look at things like the number of bedrooms and bathrooms, upgrades or renovations and even the values of other nearby homes. Similar to the home inspection, the appraisal itself is usually quick but scheduling an appraiser's visit is what eats up time, especially when lots of sales are happening in your area.

Mortgage underwriting (30–60 days)

The mortgage underwriting process takes the biggest chunk of time when closing on a home. This is where lenders assess the risk of giving you money (in other words, how likely you are to repay the home loan you borrow).

There are a ton of moving parts necessary for this process; you'll need your identity verified, and get checks on your credit history, income, investments, savings, and other financial information.

Once this happens, you'll receive one of three decisions for your application: You can be accepted, denied, or have your application suspended. If your application is denied, it's likely that the underwriter thinks your debt-to-income ratio is too high, or your credit score needs improvement.

The underwriter may suspend your application if they failed to verify some of your personal or financial information. And while you may have an opportunity to set the record straight, keep in mind that incomplete or inaccurate information can delay the underwriting process.

An approved application means you just have one last step — signing the final paperwork on closing day.

Signing the paperwork (less than 1 day)

On closing day, you'll meet your broker to sign all necessary paperwork and officially take ownership of the property. You may owe some fees at closing so you'll want to come ready to pay those.