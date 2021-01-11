Earn up to 6 times more interest on your deposits with the Ally Interest Checking Account

Editor’s Note: APYs listed in this article are up-to-date as of the time of publication. They may fluctuate (up or down) as the Fed rate changes. CNBC will update as changes are made public.

Online-only banks offer some of the best interest rates for checking accounts, especially when compared to brick-and-mortar banks.

The Ally Interest Checking Account is one example of a great checking account from an online bank that comes with an above-average APY that's up to 6X higher than the national average of 0.04%. In comparison, many brick-and-mortar banks don't even offer an APY.

Ally checking account holders can also benefit from access to over 43,000 fee-free ATMs and reimbursement of up to $10 per month for out-of-network ATMs. The reimbursement can help you recoup fees when you're not near and in-network ATM, but need to access cash.

Here’s a breakdown of the Ally Interest Checking Account’s APY, access to your cash, perks and fees, so you can decide if this checking account is a good place to deposit your money.