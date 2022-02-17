American Express and Delta Air Lines introduce Buy now, Pay later option for flight fares

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

Here's what you need to know about the announcement, plus what to keep in mind when using BNPL.

American Express and Delta Air Lines have been longtime partners in the card space, and today they announced that they're giving consumers more flexibility to pay for flights over time. Starting Feb. 17, American Express cardholders will be able to use Plan It® , Amex's branded buy now, pay later (BNPL) feature, to cover Delta flights of $100 or more.

Eligible consumer American Express cardholders will be able to break up the cost of their Delta flight into smaller payments over time with the Plan It option.

If you select this option at checkout, the total price of the flight will be divided into equal monthly installments with a monthly fixed fee. An Amex spokesperson confirmed to Select that there are no additional interest charges on top of the fixed fee, which is calculated for consumers before checking out.

Delta flights of $100 or more qualify for Plan It, and you will earn the same rewards as you would paying for the flight in full. While you can start booking your Delta flight using the BNPL feature with Amex today at delta.com, it is not available as a checkout option on the Fly Delta app until spring 2022.

Other travel providers have started their own creative financing options, but this move makes Delta the first merchant partner to offer Amex's BNPL as a payment method, and the first airline website in the U.S. to offer an on-card BNPL feature at checkout.

If you plan on purchasing a Delta flight in the near future and want to take advantage of a BNPL payment plan, consider applying for one of the below Amex cards that are geared towards traveling. This way, your spending can also help you earn points toward a hotel stay or even earn airline miles for future travel. Cards like the The Platinum Card® from American Express also offer luxury travel perks like access to over 1,200 airport lounges in more than 130 countries around the world, as well as complimentary benefits like room upgrades, free breakfast for two, late checkout, early check-in and up to a $100 hotel credit (upon availability) when booking with The Hotel Collection.