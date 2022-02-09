Our top picks of timely offers from our partners

Select’s editorial team independently created this content. We may receive a commission from affiliate partner links. Click here to read more about Select. Click here to read our full advertiser disclosure.
Banking

American Express Rewards Checking review: Earn points with a debit card, plus a solid interest rate

Select reviews the American Express® Rewards Checking Account for its benefits and perks.

Brett Holzhauer@brett_holzhauer
Share
Getty Images
Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

American Express, known for its excellent credit card products, has just launched its first consumer checking account for its cardholders.

The American Express® Rewards Checking account offers Amex Membership Rewards on all purchases made with its associated debit card. And you'll earn a respectable 0.50% APY on your balances along the way.

Select details the new checking account so you can decide if it works best for you.

American Express Rewards Checking Account review

American Express® Rewards Checking Account

Learn More
American Express National Bank is a Member FDIC.

  • Monthly maintenance fee

    $0

  • Minimum deposit to open

    $0

  • Minimum balance

    None

  • Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

    0.50%

  • Free ATM network

    37,000+ MoneyPass® ATMs

  • ATM fee reimbursement

    None

  • Overdraft fee

    N/A

  • Mobile check deposit

    Yes

American Express Rewards Checking APY

The current APY is 0.50% and you can start earning interest right away, with no minimum balances required in their account. This is notable as most checking accounts offer very little interest. The APY of this checking account is comparable to some of the best high-yield savings accounts.

American Express® compounds interest on your account daily and deposits it into your account monthly.

Benefits and perks

The Amex Rewards Checking offers a few perks for a simple online back account. Here are the benefits you'll have:

  • As you spend on the debit card, you'll earn one Amex Membership Reward point for every $2 spent on eligible purchases.
  • The account earns 0.50% APY on the balance within the checking account.
  • Mobile check deposit

The American Express Rewards Checking comes with 24/7 customer support. Additionally, the debit card comes with purchase protection in case something you buy is stolen or damaged within the first 90 days from purchase.

Keep in mind the checking account is only available for current Amex consumer cardholders who've had a card account open for at least three months.

The Amex Rewards Checking is unique as there is no cap to the amount of rewards you can earn with the debit card. Many rewards debit cards offer cash back, but there's usually a small limit on the amount of rewards you can earn.

So if you're currently earning American Express Membership Rewards with a card like The Platinum Card® from American Express or the American Express® Gold Card, all of your points earned from your cards will be deposited into the same place. If you don't currently have a card that earns Membership Rewards points you will not be able to use the points earned from the debit card for travel or to transfer to travel partners — you can only deposit your points into your checking account as cash.

Fees

There is $0 minimum balance requirement and $0 monthly fees with the American Express Rewards Checking account. And these is no fee when you withdraw your cash from one of the 37,000 MoneyPass® ATM locations nationwide. If you withdraw money from a third-party ATM you may have to pay a fee imposed by that provider.

However, keep in mind that if you plan on using the card outside of the U.S. that there are foreign currency conversion fees.

Also, this checking account is completely online, so there are no brick-and-mortar branches to visit if you need to do any in-person banking.

Bottom line

The American Express® Rewards Checking account is a great offer for current Amex cardholders. If you're already earning Amex Membership Rewards, this gives an additional way to keep earning valuable transferable rewards.

And while the interest rate won't make a huge difference to your account balance over time, it's an easy way to have a bit of passive income that is likely much higher than your current checking account.

For rates and fees of the Platinum Card® from American Express, click here.

For rates and fees of the American Express® Gold Card, click here.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.
Latest