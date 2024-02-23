Select Amex cardholders can refer friends and earn generous rewards

Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more. American Express is now offering a generous bonus reward for referrals: Through May 22, 2024, you can earn an extra 10X rewards or 10% cash back per dollar spent at restaurants worldwide (for three months on up to $25,000) after you refer a friend and they're approved for a qualifying card*.

How the new referral offer works

Starting Feb. 22, if you have an eligible Amex card and refer a friend, you can earn an extra 10X rewards or a bonus of 10% cash back per dollar spent at restaurants worldwide for three months, on up to $25,000 in purchases. To trigger the bonus, your friend needs to apply by May 22, 2024 and then be approved for the card. Terms apply. Let's say you have the Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express, for example. The card already earns you 3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (up to $6,000 per year in purchases, then 1%); 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations (on up to $6,000 per year, then 1%); 3% cash back on U.S. online retail purchases (on up to $6,000 per year, then 1%); and 1% cash back on other purchases. With the new referral bonus, you'd also earn 10% cash back per dollar spent at restaurants worldwide for three months (up to $25,000 in purchases). That's a good deal for a card with a $0 annual fee.

Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards 3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases, then 1%, 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations , up to $6,000 per year, then 1%, 3% cash back on U.S. online retail purchases, on up to $6,000 per year, then 1%. Cash back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be easily redeemed for statement credits or at Amazon.com checkout.

Welcome bonus Earn a $200 statement credit after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months.

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases and balance transfers, from the date of account opening

Regular APR 19.24% - 29.99% variable

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.

Foreign transaction fee 2.7%

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

This offer truly shines when applied to a card that already earns rewards at a high rate. The Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express, for instance, is one of the best credit cards for groceries. It offers 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%); 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions; 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations; 3% cash back on transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more); and 1% cash back on other purchases. The addition of the 10% cash-back referral bonus per dollar spent at restaurants can very well allow this card to compete with the American Express® Gold Card — the ultimate card for foodies — for the three months the promotion is active (through May 22, 2024).

Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%), 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations, 3% cash back on transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more) and 1% cash back on other purchases. Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit or at Amazon.com checkout.

Welcome bonus Earn a $250 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new card within the first 6 months.

Annual fee $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95.

Intro APR 0% for 12 months on purchases from the date of account opening

Regular APR 19.24% - 29.99% variable. Variable APRs will not exceed 29.99%.

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.

Foreign transaction fee 2.7%

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

Speaking of the Amex Gold, if that's the card your friend is approved for through this referral offer, they could earn a welcome bonus plus 20% back in statement credits after they use their card at restaurants, up to $50 in three months. Terms apply.

*Eligible American Express cards

Bottom line

The new referral bonus offer from American Express allows eligible cardholders to earn extra rewards on dining out. Amex has a large portfolio of popular cards, so you can likely find something appropriate to recommend to friends and family. Remember that they don't have to apply for the same card you have — Amex lets you earn the bonus no matter which card your friend is approved for.

Why trust CNBC Select?

At CNBC Select, our mission is to provide our readers with high-quality service journalism and comprehensive consumer advice so they can make informed decisions with their money. Every personal finance article is based on rigorous reporting by our team of expert writers and editors with extensive knowledge of financial products. While CNBC Select earns a commission from affiliate partners on many offers and links, we create all our content without input from our commercial team or any outside third parties, and we pride ourselves on our journalistic standards and ethics. Catch up on CNBC Select's in-depth coverage of credit cards, banking and money, and follow us on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.