Amex is offering elevated welcome bonuses on 4 cards—here's how they all compare

Holiday doorbusters aren’t the only deals you’ll find right now. Card issuers like American Express are running elevated welcome bonus offers that can help you maximize the rewards you earn while shopping for everyone on your holiday list.
Here are the Amex cards currently offering stellar welcome bonuses:
When you open one of these cards, you can benefit from a welcome bonus worth between $100 to $750, depending on the card you choose and how you redeem the points.
Here's everything you need to know about the cards and their elevated welcome bonuses:
3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (up to $6,000 per year in purchases, then 1%), 2% cash back at U.S. gas stations and select U.S. department stores, 1% cash back on other purchases
Earn 20% back on purchases at Amazon.com in the first 6 months from account opening (up to $200 back) and $100 back after you spend $1,000 in purchases on your new card in your first 6 months from account opening
$0
0% for the first 15 months on purchases, N/A for balance transfers
13.99% to 23.99% variable
N/A
2.7%
Excellent/Good
See rates and fees and our methodology, terms apply.
The offer: Earn 20% cash back on purchases made on Amazon.com in the first six months from account opening (up to $200 back) and a $100 statement credit after you make $1,000 in eligible purchases on your new card within your first six months from account opening.
What it’s worth: The Blue Cash Everyday Card’s welcome bonus is awarded as a $100 statement credit to your account. And if you max out the Amazon offer, you’ll also receive $200 cash back as a statement credit.
Who’s eligible: Applicants who’ve never had the Blue Cash Everyday Card may qualify for the welcome bonus.
6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%), 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations, 3% cash back on transit including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more and 1% cash back on other purchases
$300 statement credit after you spend $3,000 on eligible purchases on your new card within the first six months
$0 introductory annual fee for one year, then $95 (offer expires 12/10/2020)
0% for the first 12 months on purchases, N/A for balance transfers
13.99% to 23.99% variable
N/A
2.7%
Excellent/Good
The offer: Earn a $300 statement credit after you spend $3,000 on eligible purchases on your new card within the first six months from account opening.
What it’s worth: The Blue Cash Preferred Card’s welcome bonus is awarded as a $300 statement credit to your account.
Who’s eligible: If you’ve never had the Blue Cash Preferred Card, you may be eligible for the welcome bonus.
4X Membership Rewards® points when you dine at restaurants worldwide and shop at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $25,000 per calendar year in purchases, then 1X), 3X points on flights booked directly with airlines or on amextravel.com, 1X points on all other purchases
60,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $4,000 on eligible purchases within the first 6 months from account opening
$250
Not applicable
See Pay Over Time APR
See rates and fees
None
Excellent/Good
The offer: Earn 60,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $4,000 on eligible purchases within the first six months from account opening.
What it’s worth: The Amex Gold card’s 60,000-point bonus can be worth up to $600 when you redeem points for flights and gift cards. Other redemption options are typically worth less. Statement credit redemptions are worth $360, while booking prepaid hotels through Amex Travel is worth $420.
Who’s eligible: Applicants who’ve never had the Amex Gold Card or Premier Rewards Gold Card may be eligible for the welcome bonus.
10x Membership Rewards® points on eligible purchases at U.S. gas stations and U.S. supermarkets (on up to $15,000 in combined purchases, during your first 6 months of card membership), 5X points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel (starting January 1, 2021, this applies on up to $500,000 per calendar year), 5X points on prepaid hotels booked on amextravel.com, 1X points on all other purchases
75,000 Membership Rewards® points after spending $5,000 within 6 months of account opening
$550
None
See Pay Over Time APR
Not applicable
None
Excellent/Good
The offer: Earn 75,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $5,000 on eligible purchases within your first six months of card membership. Plus earn 10X points on eligible purchases at U.S. gas stations and U.S. supermarkets, on up to $15,000 in combined purchases, during your first six months of card membership.
What it’s worth: The Platinum card’s 75,000-point bonus can be worth up to $750 when you redeem points for flights and gift cards. Other redemption options are typically worth less. Statement credit redemptions are worth $450, while booking prepaid hotels through Amex Travel is worth $525.
Who’s eligible: If you’ve never had the Amex Platinum Card, you may qualify for the welcome bonus.
Since credit cards aren’t one-size-fits-all, the best welcome bonus depends on your individual situation. Consider each card’s annual fee, special financing period (if applicable), interest rates and rewards rate to choose the right card for your needs.
When you look at the welcome bonus, pay close attention to the spending requirements — they range from $1,000 to $5,000. Do the math to understand how much money you can reasonably afford to spend with a new card. After all, the interest you’ll accrue from carrying a balance will offset the rewards you can earn.