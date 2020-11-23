Skip Navigation
Reviews

Amex is offering elevated welcome bonuses on 4 cards—here's how they all compare

American Express is offering elevated welcome bonuses on its Blue Cash Preferred, Gold and Platinum cards. Here's how these offers compare.

Alexandria White@awhite_credit
Getty Images

Holiday doorbusters aren’t the only deals you’ll find right now. Card issuers like American Express are running elevated welcome bonus offers that can help you maximize the rewards you earn while shopping for everyone on your holiday list.

Here are the Amex cards currently offering stellar welcome bonuses:

When you open one of these cards, you can benefit from a welcome bonus worth between $100 to $750, depending on the card you choose and how you redeem the points.

Here's everything you need to know about the cards and their elevated welcome bonuses:

American Express welcome bonuses

Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express

Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express
Learn More
On the American Express secure site

  • Rewards

    3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (up to $6,000 per year in purchases, then 1%), 2% cash back at U.S. gas stations and select U.S. department stores, 1% cash back on other purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    Earn 20% back on purchases at Amazon.com in the first 6 months from account opening (up to $200 back) and $100 back after you spend $1,000 in purchases on your new card in your first 6 months from account opening

  • Annual fee

    $0

  • Intro APR

    0% for the first 15 months on purchases, N/A for balance transfers

  • Regular APR

    13.99% to 23.99% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    N/A

  • Foreign transaction fee

    2.7%

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

See rates and fees and our methodology, terms apply.

The offer: Earn 20% cash back on purchases made on Amazon.com in the first six months from account opening (up to $200 back) and a $100 statement credit after you make $1,000 in eligible purchases on your new card within your first six months from account opening.

What it’s worth: The Blue Cash Everyday Card’s welcome bonus is awarded as a $100 statement credit to your account. And if you max out the Amazon offer, you’ll also receive $200 cash back as a statement credit.

Who’s eligible: Applicants who’ve never had the Blue Cash Everyday Card may qualify for the welcome bonus.

Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express

Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express
Learn More
On the American Express secure site

  • Rewards

    6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%), 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations, 3% cash back on transit including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more and 1% cash back on other purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    $300 statement credit after you spend $3,000 on eligible purchases on your new card within the first six months

  • Annual fee

    $0 introductory annual fee for one year, then $95 (offer expires 12/10/2020)

  • Intro APR

    0% for the first 12 months on purchases, N/A for balance transfers

  • Regular APR

    13.99% to 23.99% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    N/A

  • Foreign transaction fee

    2.7%

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

See rates and fees, terms apply.

 

The offer: Earn a $300 statement credit after you spend $3,000 on eligible purchases on your new card within the first six months from account opening.

What it’s worth: The Blue Cash Preferred Card’s welcome bonus is awarded as a $300 statement credit to your account.

Who’s eligible: If you’ve never had the Blue Cash Preferred Card, you may be eligible for the welcome bonus.

American Express® Gold Card

American Express® Gold Card
Learn More
On the American Express secure site

  • Rewards

    4X Membership Rewards® points when you dine at restaurants worldwide and shop at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $25,000 per calendar year in purchases, then 1X), 3X points on flights booked directly with airlines or on amextravel.com, 1X points on all other purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    60,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $4,000 on eligible purchases within the first 6 months from account opening

  • Annual fee

    $250

  • Intro APR

    Not applicable

  • Regular APR

    See Pay Over Time APR

  • Balance transfer fee

    See rates and fees

  • Foreign transaction fee

    None

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

See rates and fees, terms apply.

 

The offer: Earn 60,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $4,000 on eligible purchases within the first six months from account opening.

What it’s worth: The Amex Gold card’s 60,000-point bonus can be worth up to $600 when you redeem points for flights and gift cards. Other redemption options are typically worth less. Statement credit redemptions are worth $360, while booking prepaid hotels through Amex Travel is worth $420.

Who’s eligible: Applicants who’ve never had the Amex Gold Card or Premier Rewards Gold Card may be eligible for the welcome bonus.

The Platinum Card® from American Express

The Platinum Card® from American Express
Learn More
On the American Express secure site

  • Rewards

    10x Membership Rewards® points on eligible purchases at U.S. gas stations and U.S. supermarkets (on up to $15,000 in combined purchases, during your first 6 months of card membership), 5X points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel (starting January 1, 2021, this applies on up to $500,000 per calendar year), 5X points on prepaid hotels booked on amextravel.com, 1X points on all other purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    75,000 Membership Rewards® points after spending $5,000 within 6 months of account opening

  • Annual fee

    $550

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Regular APR

    See Pay Over Time APR

  • Balance transfer fee

    Not applicable

  • Foreign transaction fee

    None

  • Credit Needed

    Excellent/Good

See rates and fees, terms apply.

The offer: Earn 75,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $5,000 on eligible purchases within your first six months of card membership. Plus earn 10X points on eligible purchases at U.S. gas stations and U.S. supermarkets, on up to $15,000 in combined purchases, during your first six months of card membership.

What it’s worth: The Platinum card’s 75,000-point bonus can be worth up to $750 when you redeem points for flights and gift cards. Other redemption options are typically worth less. Statement credit redemptions are worth $450, while booking prepaid hotels through Amex Travel is worth $525.

Who’s eligible: If you’ve never had the Amex Platinum Card, you may qualify for the welcome bonus.

Bottom line

Since credit cards aren’t one-size-fits-all, the best welcome bonus depends on your individual situation. Consider each card’s annual fee, special financing period (if applicable), interest rates and rewards rate to choose the right card for your needs.

When you look at the welcome bonus, pay close attention to the spending requirements — they range from $1,000 to $5,000. Do the math to understand how much money you can reasonably afford to spend with a new card. After all, the interest you’ll accrue from carrying a balance will offset the rewards you can earn.

Don’t miss:

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.
Credit Cards