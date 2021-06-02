Here's the average net worth of Americans ages 75 and up

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

The most recent Survey of Consumer Finances released by the Federal Reserve shows the median U.S. household net worth is $121,700, but for older Americans it's over double that amount.

According to the Fed data, the median net worth peaks between ages 65 and 74 and then falls when retirees enter their late 70s and beyond. Americans ages 75 and up show a median net worth of $254,800. The average, which skews higher thanks to high-net-worth households, is $977,600.

Most people's net worth starts to decrease during their non-working years. This decline is not surprising, given that most people live on a fixed income during retirement (usually a combination of social security and investment distributions). Retirees should make sure they have enough resources to last through their golden years.

Even better is to get an early start by saving and investing as soon as you start making money. Earning potential tends to peak in the decades leading up to retirement, according to salary data insights company Payscale. Data shows that women reach their peak earnings at the age of 44, earning on average $66,700, and men reach their peak earnings at the age of 55, earning on average $101,200 (not accounting for other variables like race and education level).

People should therefore plan ahead and invest while they are still making an income so that, when they retire, they can rely on retirement distributions to last through their non-working years.

Here's a look at the average and median net worth by age in the U.S., according to the Fed.