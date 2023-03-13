The 5 best business credit cards for Amazon: Earn bonus rewards on Amazon purchases and services

If you frequently shop at Amazon for your small business or side hustle, then you'll want to find the best business credit card for all those purchases. Regardless of what business expenses you have and the type of credit card rewards you prefer, there's a business card for you. You can earn cash back or travel rewards. And there are cards with no annual fee or 0%-APR offers if you're looking to invest in growing your business. Below, CNBC Select details the best credit cards for your Amazon business purchases, so you can make the best decision for your business or side hustle.

Best business cards for Amazon

Best overall

Amazon Business Prime American Express Card Learn More On Amazon's secure site Rewards 5% cash back at U.S. purchases at Amazon Business, AWS, Amazon.com and Whole Foods Market with an eligible Prime membership on the first $120,000 in purchases in a calendar year or 90-day repayment terms, then 1% thereafter; 2% back at U.S. restaurants, U.S. gas stations, and on wireless telephone services purchased directly from U.S. service providers; 1% back on all other purchases.

Welcome bonus $100 statement credit after you make $3,000 in purchases on your Card in your first 3 months.

Annual fee $0

Intro APR None

Regular APR 18.74% to 26.74% variable

Foreign transaction fee None See rates and fees.

Who's this for? The Amazon Business Prime American Express Card is the most rewarding credit card for Amazon business purchases. Plus it earns cash-back, which is the most straightforward type of credit card reward you can earn. You need an eligible Amazon Prime membership to get the Amazon Business Prime American Express Card, but that can pay off because you'll earn 5% cash back on U.S. purchases at Amazon Business, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Amazon.com and Whole Foods Market on the first $120,000 in purchases each calendar year, then 1%. Prime members can also choose 90-day payment terms instead of the bonus cash back. In addition, the card earns 2% cash back at U.S. restaurants, U.S. gas stations, and on wireless telephone services purchased directly from U.S. service providers and 1% back on all other purchases. The card also offers some useful perks such as return protection, which allows you to extend an eligible item's return policy, as well as no foreign transaction fees.

Best for non-Prime members

Amazon Business American Express Card Learn More On Amazon's secure site Rewards 3% cash back at U.S. purchases at Amazon Business, AWS, Amazon.com and Whole Foods Market with an eligible Prime membership on the first $120,000 in purchases in a calendar year or 60-day repayment terms, then 1% thereafter; 2% back at U.S. restaurants, U.S. gas stations, and on wireless telephone services purchased directly from U.S. service providers; 1% back on all other purchases.

Welcome bonus $100 statement credit after you make $3,000 in purchases on your Card in your first 3 months.

Annual fee $0

Intro APR None

Regular APR 18.74% to 26.74% variable

Foreign transaction fee None See rates and fees.

Who's this for? If you don't have a Prime or Business Prime membership, you can get the Amazon Business American Express Card. The earning rates are slightly lower than the Amazon Business Prime American Express Card but still solid. Non-Prime cardholders have the option to earn 3% cash back on U.S. purchases at Amazon Business, AWS, Amazon.com and Whole Foods Market on the first $120,000 in purchases each calendar year, then 1% or choose 60-day payment terms instead of the bonus cash back. The card also offers 2% cash back at U.S. restaurants, U.S. gas stations, and on wireless telephone services purchased directly from U.S. service providers and 1% back on all other purchases.

Best for travel rewards

The Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards Earn 2X Membership Rewards® points on everyday business purchases up to $50,000 per year, then 1X point per dollar

Welcome bonus Earn 15,000 Membership Reward Points® after you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases on the card within your first 3 months of card membership.

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for 12 months on purchases from date of account opening

Regular APR 17.74% - 25.74% variable

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee 2.7%

Credit needed Excellent See rates and fees, terms apply.

Who's this for? The Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express is a great option for any business owner that prefers to earn travel rewards on their Amazon purchases. This card earns Amex Membership Rewards points, which transfer to 20 airline and hotel loyalty programs, such as Air Canada, Delta, JetBlue and Marriott. You'll earn 2X Amex points on all purchases up to $50,000 per year, then 1X point per dollar. The spending bonus rewards and annual cap are lower than other cards, but you'll earn bonus points on every eligible transaction. This makes it an ideal card for new businesses starting since you may not know exactly where you'll be spending the most money. Terms apply.

Best for no annual fee

Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards Earn 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business

Welcome bonus Earn $900 bonus cash back after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for the first 12 months from account opening on purchases; N/A for balance transfers

Regular APR 17.74% - 23.74% variable

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Good/Excellent Terms apply.

Who's this for? The Ink Business Unlimited card is a good choice for business owners who want to earn uncapped rewards without having to worry about an annual fee. It earns 1.5% cash back on every purchase with no annual limit on the cash back you earn. Plus, there are valuable included benefits, such as cell phone protection, purchase protection and extended warranty protection.

Best for intro 0% APR

Capital One Spark Cash Select - Good Credit Learn More Information about the Capital One Spark Cash Select - Good Credit has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards Unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase

Welcome bonus None

Annual fee $0

Promo APR 0% intro APR for 12 months

Regular APR 20.24% - 28.24% variable

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee $0

Credit needed Good See our methodology, terms apply. Information about the Capital One Spark Cash Select - Good Credit has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer prior to publication.

Who's this for? The Capital One Spark Cash Select Card (Good credit) is a great choice for businesses that may need extra time to pay for their Amazon business orders because it offers an introductory 0% APR for purchases for the first 12 months. It's a cash-back business card and earns 5% cash back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel and an unlimited 1.5% back on all other purchases. This card has no annual fee, no foreign transaction fees and free employee cards. Plus, it's easier to qualify for than some other cards on this list because it only requires good credit, as opposed to excellent.

FAQs

If I have a personal Amazon credit card, can I still apply for a business Amazon credit card?

You can have both a personal and business Amazon credit card at the same time. In fact, it's a good idea to have a separate business credit card because it makes the bookkeeping for your small business or side hustle much easier. Having both a personal and a business card can also help you earn the most rewards possible for every purchase. Business cards offer bonus rewards for purchases that a business typically makes, like shipping. And consumer cards are more likely to offer additional rewards for everyday expenses like groceries or dining. So by having a consumer and a business card you can earn bonus rewards on a wider range of purchases.

What card should I get for my Amazon business?

The best card for your Amazon business depends on where your business spends the most and what type of rewards you want to earn. Amazon sellers are likely to spend a lot on inventory, advertising and shipping, so choosing a business card that rewards you for those purchases can make sense. If you want to use your credit card rewards to offset the cost of a vacation, then a card that earns flexible travel rewards is ideal. But travel rewards can be more complicated to redeem for the highest value, so anyone who values simplicity above all will be happier with a cash-back business card.

What is Amazon FBA?

Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) is a service Amazon provides where the seller ships their products to Amazon and Amazon takes care of the order processing from there. When a customer places an order, Amazon takes care of the packing, shipping and returns. Amazon FBA is a good service for anyone who doesn't have the time or desire to ship every single order, but there is a cost you'll want to consider. Amazon charges fees for its FBA service for product storage and services. The fees vary based on the size of the product, how long it's stored and the services Amazon provides (shipping, returns, item disposal, etc.).

How much does Amazon Business Prime cost?

With Amazon Business Prime you get access to benefits for shipping and shopping, including business-only pricing for many products. You'll also get access to tools for managing your business, like Amazon Workdocs. There is a 30-day free trial for Amazon Business Prime and after that, you'll pay an annual fee that increases depending on how many users you have on the account: $69/year for one user

$179/year for up to three users

$499/year for up to 10 users

$1,299/year for up to 100 users

$10,099/year for 100+ users Don't miss: Is Amazon Prime worth the $139 cost? Here's our analysis

Bottom line

The right business credit card for your Amazon business purchases should be the most rewarding and offer benefits that align with your business' needs. You'll also want to pay attention to the annual fee and make sure that its benefits are worth the cost. That said, keep in mind that credit card annual fees a considered tax write-offs for your business.

Our methodology

To determine which business cards offer the best value for Amazon purchases, CNBC Select analyzed over two dozen of the most popular credit cards available to U.S. business owners. We compared each card on a range of features, including annual fee, employee card fee, rewards, welcome bonus, introductory and standard APR and foreign transaction fees, as well as factors such as required credit and customer reviews when available. We also considered additional perks, the application process and how easy it is to redeem rewards. Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

