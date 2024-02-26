4 best business loan lenders that won't check your credit score

Best for microloans

Kiva lends money to small business owners through crowdfunding. Kiva doesn't have a minimum credit score requirement, making it a more accessible option to those who may not qualify for loans that require higher credit scores. The maximum amount of funding it offers is $15,000, making it best suited for businesses with low start-up costs. [ Jump to more details ]

Credibly requires a credit check for its small business loans, but the minimum credit score required is low at just 500. This makes it a more accessible option for borrowers who may be worried that they won't get approved through a lender with traditional credit check requirements. But as with any other form of credit, applying with a lower credit score could mean you're subject to higher interest rates. [ Jump to more details ]

PayPal offers a working capital loan that follows a unique repayment structure. PayPal automatically deducts a portion of your sales from your PayPal account to use as repayment until the balance is completely paid off. Eligibility is based on your business's PayPal sales history, so a credit check isn't required. [ Jump to more details ]

Square loans allow borrowers to repay their loan balance automatically by deducting a small portion of daily sales made through their Square account. The main requirement to be eligible for one of these loans is to use Square to process payments — you don't need to request an eligibility review. Square considers a variety of factors other than your credit score to determine eligibility, including account history, processing volume, payment frequency and more. [ Jump to more details ]

More on our picks for best no credit check business loans

Kiva

Kiva is a peer-based lending platform that offers crowdfunded small business loans. After you apply, the lender gives you 15 days to invite your friends and family to participate in lending money to your business. After that initial 15-day period, Kiva opens up your "campaign" to their network of other lenders to help you raise money. The result should be a microloan that entrepreneurs can use for business expenses. According to Kiva's website, lenders are not explicitly informed of your business credit report and this information is not publicly shown on your Kiva loan profile. Eligible borrowers Must be at least 18 years old, living and operating business in the U.S. and use the funds for business purposes only (Nevada and North Dakota residents are not eligible) Loan amounts Up to $15,000 Loan terms Up to 3 years [ Return to account summary ]

Credibly

Credibly lets borrowers apply for anywhere from $5,000 to $400,000. This lender does consider the overall health of your business when approving applications in addition to the low credit score requirement of at least 500. Keep in mind that to qualify, your business will also need to earn at least $15,000 per month in average revenue. Eligible borrowers Must be located in the U.S., have a credit score of 500+ and must earn at least an average of $15,000 per month through the business Loan amounts $5,000 to $400,000 Loan terms 3–15 months [ Return to account summary ]

PayPal

With a PayPal Working Capital Loan, borrowers must either repay at least 5% or 10% of their total loan amount plus the fixed fee every 90 days. They'll make these repayments until the loan is completely paid off. While these payments are automatically deducted from your business's PayPal account as a portion of your sales, you can still make additional payments as needed. There are no prepayment penalties for paying off your balance early. Funds are automatically deposited into your PayPal account once your application has been approved and you agree to the lender's terms and conditions. To be eligible for this loan, you must have a PayPal Premier or Business account for 90 days or more and process at least $20,000 in annual PayPal sales if you have a Premier account or at least $15,000 in annual PayPal sales if you have a Business PayPal account. Eligible borrowers Must have a PayPal business or Premier account for at least 90 days Loan amounts $1,000 to $150,000 (up to $250,000 for repeat borrowers) Loan terms Payments are made until the loan is completely paid off [ Return to account summary ]

Square

Square loans are available to small businesses that process payments through Square. Loan amounts range from $300 to $250,000, and they come with a flat fee, as opposed to ongoing interest payments. There are no late fees or any other additional fees you'll be required to pay. Eligible borrowers Must be a Square seller Loan amounts $300 to $250,000 Loan terms Full repayment is required within 18 months [ Return to account summary ]

FAQs Can you get a business loan if your personal credit is bad? It is positive to get a business loan if your personal credit is bad. Some lenders either consider low credit scores or use other criteria to approve applicants. What is the minimum credit score for a business loan? Specific requirements vary by lender. but oftentimes, lenders require at least a good credit score (670 and above) for a business loan. Can you get a business loan with no revenue? It's possible to get a business loan with no or low revenue, but the lender may require your business to meet other requirements or put up more collateral. How do you get money to start a business? There are a handful of ways to secure funding to get your business off the ground. A loan may not be the best option in this case since many lenders will want to see that you're already producing revenue and you'll need cash flow to pay back the loan. However, you can consider grants and crowdfunding as alternative measures. If you're able to, you may even consider bootstrapping your business using personal savings.

Bottom line

When shopping around for a small business loan, having a higher credit score will qualify you for more favorable rates and terms. But if you have a low credit score and prefer to shop with lenders that don't run credit checks, you still have options.

Why trust CNBC Select?

At CNBC Select, our mission is to provide our readers with high-quality service journalism and comprehensive consumer advice so they can make informed decisions with their money. Every small business loan review is based on rigorous reporting by our team of expert writers and editors with extensive knowledge of small business products. While CNBC Select earns a commission from affiliate partners on many offers and links, we create all our content without input from our commercial team or any outside third parties, and we pride ourselves on our journalistic standards and ethics. See our methodology for more information on how we choose the best no credit check business loan lenders.

