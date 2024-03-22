The best merchant cash advance companies to get quick funding for your small business

Best for flexible funding

Credibly Learn More Types of loans Long-term loans, working capital loans, business line of credit and merchant cash advance

Better Business Bureau (BBB) rating A+

Loan amounts $5,000 to $400,000

Terms 3–15 months

Minimum credit score needed 500+

Minimum requirements Must have been in business for at least six months and have average monthly revenue of at least $15,000 Terms apply. Pros Offers multiple options for small business financing

Can get approved within four hours

Low minimum credit score requirement

Provides loan amounts of up to $400,000

Funds deposited as soon as the same business day

Considers overall business health as an approval criteria Cons Requires an average monthly revenue of at least $15,000 Learn More View More

Who's this for? Credibly stands out for its flexibility. The eligibility criteria are pretty lenient, and you'll need minimal documentation to apply, including a signed receivables purchase agreement, business mortgage statement or lease agreement, government-issued photo ID of all owners and business bank statements from the previous three months. Once you get the advance, you can use it for any business purpose. Standout benefits: Credibly reviews applications within one business day. Once approved, you'll get the funds deposited into your bank account in as little as 24 hours. You can also get a discount for early repayment. [ Jump to more details ]

Best for established businesses

Libertas Funding Learn More Types of loans Term loans, merchant cash advance

Better Business Bureau (BBB) rating A+

Loan amounts Up to $5 million

Terms 3–24 months

Minimum credit score needed 625 for term loans, 650 for merchant cash advance

Minimum requirements Must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident with a U.S.-based business, minimum 2 years in business, 625 personal FICO score, $100,000 in average monthly deposits for term loans; $150,000 in monthly revenue and a 650 FICO score for merchant cash advance Terms apply. Pros Same-day financing available

No prepayment penalties

Provides financing of up to $5 million Cons High eligibility requirements Learn More View More

Who's this for? Libertas Funding can be a good option if you own an established business and need access to a large amount of cash. You can get up to $5 million through revenue-based funding and get the money the same day. However, you must demonstrate at least $150,000 in monthly revenue and have a FICO score of at least 650, which are relatively high requirements for this type of financing. Standout benefits: Libertas Funding provides flexible estimated remittance frequency options. You may also be eligible for renewal. There are no prepayment penalties — on the contrary, you can get a discount of 10% to 25% if you repay early. [ Jump to more details ]

Best for comparing options

Lendio Learn More Types of loans Term loans, business acquisition loan, equipment financing, business line of credit, SBA loans, business cash advance, commercial mortgage, startup loan

Better Business Bureau (BBB) rating A+

Loan amounts Up to $5 million

Terms Vary by loan type and lender

Minimum credit score needed Vary by loan type and lender

Minimum requirements Vary by loan type and lender Terms apply. Pros Wide selection of loan types

Ability to receive and compare multiple offers Cons Varying times to receive funds, depending on the loan type Learn More View More

Who's this for? When shopping for a financial product, it's wise to compare various options. Lendio makes this process easy by connecting you with multiple lenders. To get a business cash advance through Lendio, you'll fill out a quick online application and receive loan matches from a network of over 75 lenders. Lendio's funding managers can help you weigh the pros and cons of each option. Standout benefits: Once approved, you can get funded in as little as 24 hours. And eligibility requirements aren't too strict: you'll need a credit score of at least 500, $10,000 in monthly revenue and three months in business. [ Jump to more details ]

Best for bad credit

Fora Financial Learn More Types of loans Small business loan, revenue advance

Better Business Bureau (BBB) rating A+

Loan amounts $5,000 to $1.5 million

Terms Up to 15 months

Minimum credit score needed 500

Minimum requirements Be in business for at least six months; have $15,000 per month in revenue; no open bankruptcies Terms apply. Pros Offers higher funding amount compared to other lenders

Considers lower credit scores

Approval and funding in 24 to 48 hours, according to the lender's website

Borrowers can increase loan amount after paying back at least 60% of the original loan amount

Offers a prepayment discount Cons Short loan term of just 15 months Learn More View More

Who's this for? Fora Financial allows qualifying business owners to borrow up to $1.5 million with a revenue advance. According to the lender's website, bad personal credit won't necessarily disqualify you — Fora considers the overall health of your business. The minimum credit score to qualify is only 500. Standout benefits: Fora Financial doesn't require a hard credit pull when you apply — it will perform one at funding. After you pay off at least 60% of the original amount, you can increase the borrowed amount. Additionally, you can get a discount for early repayment. [ Jump to more details ]

More on our top merchant cash advances

Credibly

Credibly is a digital platform specializing in funding solutions for small and medium-sized businesses. Besides merchant cash advances, Credibly offers a wide range of financing options, from term loans and working capital loans to invoice factoring and business lines of credit. Available amounts Up to $400,000 Minimum requirements 500 credit score, six months in business, $15,000 in average monthly bank deposits Loan terms 3 to 15 months Remittance frequency options Daily [ Return to summary ]

Libertas Funding

Libertas Funding is an online fintech company that provides financing to small and medium-sized businesses. Its products include term loans and merchant cash advances. Available amounts $50,000 to $5 million Minimum requirements $150,000 monthly revenue, 650 personal FICO score Loan terms 3 to 12 months Remittance frequency options Daily, weekly, bi-weekly or monthly [ Return to summary ]

Lendio

Lendio is a lending marketplace for small business owners. It works with a network of more than 75 lenders to provide a wide range of financing solutions, such as term loans, equipment financing, SBA loans, business loans for startups and more. Loan repayment terms can be as long as 36 months, which is longer than many competitors. Available amounts $5,000 to $2 million Minimum requirements $10,000 monthly revenue, 500 credit score, three months in business Loan terms 3 to 36 months Remittance frequency options May vary by lender [ Return to summary ]

Fora Financial

Fora Financial is an online lender with an A+ Better Business Bureau (BBB) rating that offers term loans and merchant cash advances. It works with small-business owners even with bad credit, considering the businesses' overall health. Available amounts $5,000 to $1.5 million Minimum requirements Six months in business, $15,000 in monthly gross sales Loan terms Not advertised Remittance frequency options Daily or weekly [ Return to summary ]

FAQs Is a merchant cash advance worth it? If your business is struggling with cash flow and doesn't qualify for other types of financing, a merchant cash advance may be worth considering. Note, however, that this product may come with costly fees and high APRs. Does a merchant cash advance affect your credit? Generally, a merchant cash advance won't directly impact your credit since this type of financing isn't technically considered a loan. Are merchant cash advances bad? A merchant cash advance can help you in a cash-flow crisis — but it can also put you in a cycle of debt due to aggressive frequent payments and potentially high financing costs. Are merchant cash advances secured? A merchant cash advance doesn't require collateral, meaning it's not secured.

Bottom line

If traditional small business loan options don't work for you, a merchant cash advance can be an alternative. Like personal cash advances, this type of financing can come with high costs so make sure to review the terms carefully. Additionally, compare offers from multiple merchant cash advance lenders to ensure you get a fair deal.

