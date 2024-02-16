Get quick cash with the 4 best fast business loans

Best for lower credit scores

OnDeck Learn More Types of loans Term loan

Better Business Bureau (BBB) rating A+

Loan amounts $5,000 to $250,000

Terms Up to 24 months

Minimum credit score needed 625

Minimum requirements In business at least 1 year, $100,000 annual revenue, business bank account Terms apply. Pros Potential for same-day cash disbursement (only available in certain states, for term loans up to $100,000)

Top-tier A+ rating with the BBB

Low minimum credit score

Fixed monthly payments

100% Prepayment Benefit option, so you can pay your loan off early without any penalty or fee Cons Doesn't lend to businesses in Nevada, North Dakota or South Dakota

Early prepayment fee if you don't qualify for the 100% Prepayment Benefit Learn More View More

Who's this for? OnDeck offers term loans of $5,000 to $250,000 with repayment terms of up to 24 months. Its loans have a minimum 625 FICO credit score requirement, making it a more accessible option for those with lower credit scores. Standout benefits: OnDeck advertises a quick application process that you can complete in a few minutes online. You can also check if you qualify for a loan without a hard credit pull. If your loan amount is $100,000 or less, you may qualify for same-day funding, depending on your state. [ Jump to details ]

Best for long-term loans

Funding Circle Learn More Types of loans Term loan

Better Business Bureau (BBB) rating A+

Loan amounts $5,000 to $500,000

Terms 3 months to 10 years

Minimum credit score needed 660

Minimum requirements In business at least 2 years, no bankruptcies within the last 7 years Terms apply. Pros Top-tier A+ rating with the BBB

No prepayment penalties

Funding in as little as 48 hours Cons You have to be in business at least 2 years to qualify Learn More View More

Who's this for? Funding Circle can be a good choice if your business needs a larger sum and more time to pay it off. You can borrow up to $500,000 and take up to seven years to repay the loan. This lender also stands out for not having a minimum revenue requirement. Standout benefits: Funding Circle offers a quick application process and allows you to see if you qualify without a hard credit check. The lender can fund your loan in as quick as two days and charges no prepayment penalties. [ Jump to details ]

Best for financing options

Credibly Learn More Types of loans Long-term loans, working capital loans, business line of credit and merchant cash advance

Better Business Bureau (BBB) rating A+

Loan amounts $5,000 to $400,000

Terms 3–15 months

Minimum credit score needed 500+

Minimum requirements Must have been in business for at least six months and have average monthly revenue of at least $15,000 Terms apply. Pros Offers multiple options for small business financing

Can get approved within four hours

Low minimum credit score requirement

Provides loan amounts of up to $400,000

Funds deposited as soon as the same business day

Considers overall business health as an approval criteria Cons Requires an average monthly revenue of at least $15,000 Learn More View More

Who's this for? Credibly offers many options for those considering alternatives to traditional term loans, including working capital loans, merchant cash advances, long-term loans, business lines of credit and equipment financing. Depending on the type, you can borrow up to $400,000 and receive same-day funding. Standout benefits: You can pre-qualify online with a soft credit pull and get approved in less than four hours. Additionally, certain products such as merchant cash advance and equipment financing may be available even if your credit needs some work. [ Jump to details ]

Best for line of credit

BlueVine Business Line of Credit Learn More Annual Percentage Rate (APR) Starting at 6.20% APR

Loan amounts Up to $250,000

Terms 6 or 12 months

Credit needed 625

Early payoff penalty None

Maintenance fees $0

Late fee 5% of the missed repayment (minimum of $35) Terms apply. Pros Open to borrowers with fair credit (minimum 625 score)

High loan maximum

Quick funding

Few fees

Option to pay monthly or weekly Cons Requires at least 24 months in business which may not suit newer businesses

Requires at least $40,000 in monthly revenue

Not available for all industries or in all states Learn More View More

Who's this for? A line of credit can give your business continuous access to a revolving line of capital when you need it. Bluevine offers credit lines of up to $250,000 and a quick application process. It considers applicants with credit scores as low as 625. Standout benefits: Bluevine charges no fees for opening, maintaining, prepayment or account closure on its business lines of credit. When you request funds, you can get the money within hours of approval with the bank wire option. [ Jump to details ]

More on our top fast business loans

OnDeck

OnDeck is an online small business lender that aims to provide fast and simple financing. Besides business term loans, the lender offers business lines of credit. Loan amounts $5,000 to $250,000 Eligibility requirements At least one year in business, a 625 personal FICO score, $100,000 business annual revenue, a business checking account. Repayment schedule Daily or weekly [ Return to summary ]

Funding Circle

Funding Circle is a global online lender that works with small businesses. Besides business term loans, it also provides SBA 7(a) loans and business lines of credit. Loan amounts $25,000 to $500,000 Eligibility requirements 660 FICO score, two years in business, no personal bankruptcies within the last seven years, a business that doesn't operate in select industries such as speculative real estate, nonprofit organizations, weapons manufacturers, gambling businesses, marijuana dispensaries and pornography Repayment schedule Bi-weekly or monthly [ Return to summary ]

Credibly

Credibly is an online fintech lending platform specializing in financing solutions for small and medium-sized businesses. It focuses on the business's overall health when working with borrowers rather than strictly traditional financial factors. Loan amounts $5,000 to $400,000 Eligibility requirements Specific requirements may vary, but you'll generally need at least six months in business, a credit score of over 500 and an average monthly revenue of $15,000 or more. Repayment schedule Daily, weekly or monthly [ Return to summary ]

Bluevine

Bluevine is a fintech company offering financial products for businesses, including business checking accounts, business loans and credit cards. Loan amounts Credit lines up to $250,000 Eligibility requirements A 625 FICO score, at least 24 months in business, $40,000 in monthly revenue, a business operating or incorporated in an eligible U.S. state Repayment schedule Fixed monthly or weekly payments over six or 12 months for each draw [ Return to summary ]

FAQs What is the quickest way to get a business loan? The quickest way to get a business loan is to work with an online lender specializing in fast business loans — or loans that can get funded in two business days or less. How fast can you get a small business loan? You can get a fast small business loan funded within 24 to 48 hours of approval, depending on the lender. Can I get a business loan with a 500 credit score? It may be challenging to get approved for a business if you don't have good credit, but some lenders may be willing to work with borrowers with low credit scores How long do you have to be in business to qualify for a loan? Requirements vary by lender, but online lenders typically require borrowers to be in business for at least six months to two years.

Bottom line

A fast business loan can be a financial lifeline when your business needs quick access to funds. Still, even when you need financing urgently, take your time to compare offers from several lenders. Remember that most lenders can pre-qualify you with a soft credit pull, so you can view the terms without any impact on your credit.

