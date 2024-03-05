Here are the 5 best working capital loans for small businesses

Best for lower credit scores

Credibly Types of loans Long-term loans, working capital loans, business line of credit and merchant cash advance

Better Business Bureau (BBB) rating A+

Loan amounts $5,000 to $400,000

Terms 3–15 months

Minimum credit score needed 500+

Minimum requirements Must have been in business for at least six months and have average monthly revenue of at least $15,000 Terms apply. Pros Offers multiple options for small business financing

Can get approved within four hours

Low minimum credit score requirement

Provides loan amounts of up to $400,000

Funds deposited as soon as the same business day

Considers overall business health as an approval criteria Cons Requires an average monthly revenue of at least $15,000

Who's this for? Credibly is ideal for those with lower credit scores, accepting applicants with credit scores as low as 500. Other eligibility requirements include being in business for at least six months, which is fairly standard, and having an average monthly revenue of at least $15,000. Standout benefits: Prospective borrowers can pre-qualify without hurting their credit score and get approved in less than four hours. If approved, you can receive the funds as quickly as the same business day.

Best for fast funding

OnDeck Types of loans Term loan

Better Business Bureau (BBB) rating A+

Loan amounts $5,000 to $250,000

Terms Up to 24 months

Minimum credit score needed 625

Minimum requirements In business at least 1 year, $100,000 annual revenue, business bank account Terms apply. Pros Potential for same-day cash disbursement (only available in certain states, for term loans up to $100,000)

Top-tier A+ rating with the BBB

Low minimum credit score

Fixed monthly payments

100% Prepayment Benefit option, so you can pay your loan off early without any penalty or fee Cons Doesn't lend to businesses in Nevada, North Dakota or South Dakota

Early prepayment fee if you don't qualify for the 100% Prepayment Benefit

Who's this for? OnDeck can be appealing to those who need funding in a pinch. Its application process can be completed in minutes and funds can be deposited into your bank account the same business day, depending on your state and loan amount. Standout benefits: OnDeck has a relatively low minimum credit score requirement of just 625, and allows prospective borrowers to pre-qualify without hard credit pulls. It also occasionally offers limited-time cash-back bonuses for new borrowers who are approved for a loan product and accept funding.

Best for PayPal users

PayPal Working Capital Loan Types of loans Working capital business loan

Better Business Bureau (BBB) rating A

Loan amounts $1,000 to $250,000

Terms None specified; borrowers pay a portion of their sales until the loan is paid off

Minimum credit score needed No credit check required

Minimum requirements Must have a PayPal account since approval is based on your business's PayPal account activity Terms apply. Pros Charges a single fixed fee

Borrowers can choose a higher or lower repayment percentage; choosing a higher repayment percentage can lower the fee you're charged

Repayments are automatically deducted from your PayPal account

No early repayment fee Cons Must have a PayPal business account with account activity to be considered

Repayment percentage cannot be changed once you receive the loan

Who's this for? The PayPal Working Capital Loan is geared toward existing PayPal Business or Premier customers as eligibility is based on your business's PayPal sales history. Because PayPal does not perform a credit check to determine approval, this can also be a good choice for business owners with low credit scores. Standout benefits: Rather than charge ongoing interest, loans come with a flat fee that's paid over the life of the loan. There are also no late fees or any other additional fees you'll be required to pay.

Best for unsecured loans

National Funding Types of loans Working capital loans, short term loans, equipment financing loans

Better Business Bureau (BBB) rating A+

Loan amounts Up to $500,000

Terms Up to 5 years, depending on the loan type

Minimum credit score needed Not disclosed

Minimum requirements Must be in operation for at least six months and have at least $250,000 in annual sales Pros Offers a higher funding amount at $500,000

No-cost application

Application approval in as little as 24 hours

Doesn't require collateral

High annual sales requirement to qualify for the loan

Who's this for? National Funding offers working capital loans with no collateral requirement. Instead, National Funding can provide funding with a personal guarantee, which is a document that the borrower signs stating that they will repay the loan if their business were to default on the balance. Standout benefits: Eligible borrowers can get as much as $500,000 in funding, which is more than what many other lenders offer.

Best for larger loan amounts

Fora Financial Types of loans Small business loan, revenue advance

Better Business Bureau (BBB) rating A+

Loan amounts $5,000 to $1.5 million

Terms Up to 15 months

Minimum credit score needed 500

Minimum requirements Be in business for at least six months; have $15,000 per month in revenue; no open bankruptcies Terms apply. Pros Offers higher funding amount compared to other lenders

Considers lower credit scores

Approval and funding in 24 to 48 hours, according to the lender's website

Borrowers can increase loan amount after paying back at least 60% of the original loan amount

Short loan term of just 15 months

Who's this for? Fora Financial offers eligible borrowers anywhere from $5,000 to a whopping $1.5 million in funding, which is considerably more than what many other lenders offer. It also requires a minimum credit score of just 500 and does not conduct any hard credit inquiries, which can be appealing to those with bad credit. Standout benefits: Borrowers can apply for additional funding paying off at least 60% of the original loan amount and save money with prepayment discounts.

More on our picks for best working capital loans

Credibly

Credibly

Credibly is an online fintech lending platform specializing in short-term small and medium-sized business financing. It offers working capital loans of up to $400,000 with repayment term lengths ranging from three months to 15 months. Other financing options Credibly offers include merchant cash advances, business lines of credit, long-term loans, equipment financing, SBA loans and invoice factoring. Its loans can be used across over 300 industries, including consulting, landscaping, gas stations, food and service, healthcare, hospitality and more. Loan amounts $5,000 to $400,000 Loan terms 3 to 15 months Eligibility requirements Specific requirements may vary, but you'll generally need at least six months in business, a credit score of over 500 and an average monthly revenue of $15,000 or more.

OnDeck

OnDeck

OnDeck is an A+ Better Business Bureau (BBB)-rated online lender that prides itself on its simple application process and fast funding times. Term loans are available from $5,000 to $250,000 with repayment periods of 12 to 24 months. OnDeck also offers revolving business lines of credit as an alternative lending option. Over 700 types of industries can get funding through this lender. Loan amounts $5,000 to $250,000 Loan terms 12, 18 or 24 months Eligibility requirements At least one year in business, a 625 personal FICO score, $100,000 business annual revenue and a business checking account.

PayPal

PayPal

PayPal Working Capital Loans are available to eligible PayPal Premier customers with at least $20,000 in annual PayPal sales and PayPal Business customers with at least $15,000 in annual sales. First-time borrowers can apply for $1,000 to $150,000 in funding, while repeat borrowers can get as much as $250,000. Eligible borrowers must also not have an outstanding balance on an existing PayPal working capital loan. According to PayPal's website, borrowers should receive their funding within minutes of approval. Borrowers must either repay at least 5% or 10% of their total loan amount plus the fixed fee every 90 days until the loan is paid off. These payments are automatically deducted from your business's PayPal account as a portion of your sales, and you can still make additional payments with no prepayment penalties. Loan amounts $1,000 to $250,000 Loan terms None specified; borrowers pay a portion of their sales until the loan is paid off Eligibility requirements Must have a PayPal business or Premier account for at least 90 days

National Funding

National Funding

National Funding offers a variety of types of loans that serve businesses across a range of industries, including beauty and wellness, agriculture, restaurants and more. This lender has provided businesses with over $4.5 billion in funding and has an A+ rating from the BBB. Loan amounts Up to $500,000 Loan terms Up to 5 years, depending on the loan type Eligibility requirements Must be in operation for at least six months and have at least $250,000 in annual sales

Fora Financial

Fora Financial

Fora Financial is a New York-based lender with an A+ BBB rating, a simple application process and quick funding. In addition to standard term loans, it offers a revenue advance option, which is essentially a merchant cash advance, where loan payments are a percentage of your sales. According to Fora Financial's website, funding can be used to cover almost any business expense, across a variety of industries, from retail, to medical, construction, restaurant and beyond. Once a prospective borrower applies, a Capital Specialist will be in contact to discuss the details of the loan request. Loan amounts $5,000 to $1.5 million Loan terms Up to 15 months Eligibility requirements Must be in business for at least six months, have monthly revenue of at least $15,000 and have no open bankruptcies

FAQs What is a working capital loan? A working capital loan is a type of short-term business loan used to cover daily business operating expenses, including rent, utilities and payroll. What credit score do you need for a working capital loan? The exact credit score you need you need for a working capital loan depends on the lender. Some lenders accept applicants with lower credit scores but keep in mind that a low credit score could subject you to higher interest rates. How long is the term for a working capital loan? Working capital loan terms vary by lender, but because these loans are considered short-term loans, they generally must be repaid within two years or less. How much can you borrow for a working capital loan? Every lender has different maximum funding amounts for working capital loans. Borrowers can typically apply for anywhere from $5,000 to $250,000, though, some lenders provide even more than that.

Bottom line

Working capital loans can help small business owners keep operations running smoothly during temporary cash flow shortages. Many of the top working capital loan lenders offer quick approvals and fast funding, but as with any other loan, it's important to take your time to compare offers from several lenders. Make sure you understand the terms you're agreeing to, including the repayment period, interest rates and any fees you may be charged.

