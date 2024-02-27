The best unsecured business loans will allow you to get funding without collateral

Best for variety of financing options

Credibly Learn More Types of loans Long-term loans, working capital loans, business line of credit and merchant cash advance

Better Business Bureau (BBB) rating A+

Loan amounts $5,000 to $400,000

Terms 3–15 months

Minimum credit score needed 500+

Minimum requirements Must have been in business for at least six months and have average monthly revenue of at least $15,000 Terms apply. Pros Offers multiple options for small business financing

Can get approved within four hours

Low minimum credit score requirement

Provides loan amounts of up to $400,000

Funds deposited as soon as the same business day

Considers overall business health as an approval criteria Cons Requires an average monthly revenue of at least $15,000 Learn More View More

Who's this for? Credibly offers multiple business loan options to suit a multitude of needs. You can potentially choose from a merchant cash advance, a term loan and a business line of credit. With a credit score requirement of just 500, it's also a great pick for those with lower credit scores. Standout benefits: Same-day funding is available for certain types of financing. Plus, you can pre-qualify without a hard credit pull and see if you're approved in less than four hours. [ Jump to more details ]

Best for line of credit

BlueVine Business Line of Credit Learn More Annual Percentage Rate (APR) Starting at 6.20% APR

Loan amounts Up to $250,000

Terms 6 or 12 months

Credit needed 625

Early payoff penalty None

Maintenance fees $0

Late fee 5% of the missed repayment (minimum of $35) Terms apply. Pros Open to borrowers with fair credit (minimum 625 score)

High loan maximum

Quick funding

Few fees

Option to pay monthly or weekly Cons Requires at least 24 months in business which may not suit newer businesses

Requires at least $40,000 in monthly revenue

Not available for all industries or in all states Learn More View More

Who's this for? A business line of credit might be a better choice if you prefer a credit line you can borrow against when you need it. Bluevine provides business credit lines of up to $250,000 — and you may qualify for a credit limit increase as your business grows. It considers applicants with credit scores as low as 625. Standout benefits: Bluevine doesn't charge any fees for opening, maintaining or closing a business line of credit. There are also no penalties for prepayment. The application process is quick, and you can receive the funds within hours if you opt for the bank wire option. [ Jump to more details ]

Best for short-term loans

Funding Circle Learn More Types of loans Term loan

Better Business Bureau (BBB) rating A+

Loan amounts $5,000 to $500,000

Terms 3 months to 7 years

Minimum credit score needed 660

Minimum requirements In business at least 2 years, no bankruptcies within the last 7 years Terms apply. Pros Top-tier A+ rating with the BBB

No prepayment penalties

Funding in as little as 48 hours Cons You have to be in business at least 2 years to qualify Learn More View More

Who's this for? With a term loan from Funding Circle, you can get funds for almost any business purpose and receive money within two business days. You may be able to borrow as much as $500,000. Plus, the lender doesn't have a minimum revenue requirement. Note, however, that Funding Circle also provides secured loans — and long-term loans (those longer than three years) may require collateral. For that reason, we recommend this lender for shorter term lengths. Standout benefits: With Funding Circle, you can see if you qualify without a hard credit check. If you're approved, you can get the funds in two days. Additionally, the lender charges no prepayment penalties. [ Jump to more details ]

Best for microloans

Kiva Learn More Types of loans Peer-to-peer crowdfunded loan

Better Business Bureau (BBB) rating N/A

Loan amounts $1,000 to $15,000

Terms Up to 3 years

Minimum credit score needed No minimum credit score required

Minimum requirements You must be 18, live in the U.S., use this loan for business purposes, not currently in foreclosure, bankruptcy or have any liens, and have a small number of your friends and family willing to make a loan to you (Nevada and North Dakota residents are not ineligible) Terms apply. Pros Ability to borrow with no interest

Loans are geared toward borrowers who are unbanked and have trouble qualifying for financial products

Ability to market your product to 1.6 million lenders on Kiva Cons You need to prove your creditworthiness by inviting friends and family to lend to you

It can take a while to receive your loan since investors need to raise money

No BBB rating Learn More View More

Who's this for? Kiva can be an excellent option if you need to borrow less than $15,000. This crowdfunding platform is an especially good solution for a young business, since it offers a 0% interest rate and allows you to demonstrate your creditworthiness by inviting friends and family to lend to you. Standout benefits: Kiva doesn't have traditional business and credit score requirements. [ Jump to more details ]

More on our top unsecured business loans

Credibly

Credibly is a fintech platform that offers financing solutions for small and medium-sized businesses. It stands out for considering applicants with credit scores as low as 500. Besides traditional financial and credit factors, Credibly also looks at the businesses' overall health when determining whether to approve an application. Loan amounts $5,000 to $400,000 Eligibility requirements Requirements may vary, but you'll typically need six months in business, a credit score of 500 or higher and an average monthly revenue of at least $15,000. Repayment schedule Daily, weekly or monthly [ Return to summary ]

Bluevine

Bluevine is another fintech company that offers a range of financial products for businesses, including business credit cards, business loans and checking accounts. Loan amounts Up to $250,000 for credit lines Eligibility requirements A 625 personal FICO score, 24 months in business, at least $40,000 in monthly revenue, a business operating or incorporated in an eligible U.S. state Repayment schedule Fixed monthly or weekly payments over six or 12 months for each draw [ Return to summary ]

Funding Circle

Funding Circle is a global lending platform providing small business loans, including, term loans, lines of credit and SBA (7) loans. Loan amounts $25,000 to $500,000 Eligibility requirements 660 FICO score, at least two years in business, no personal bankruptcies within the last seven years, a business that doesn't operate in select industries, including nonprofit organizations, weapons manufacturers, speculative real estate, gambling businesses, marijuana dispensaries and pornography Repayment schedule Bi-weekly or monthly payments [ Return to summary ]

Kiva

Kiva is a non-profit peer-based lending platform allowing entrepreneurs and small businesses to crowdfund interest-free loans. According to Kiva's website, more than 2.5 million people have raised over $1.6 billion using the platform. Loan amounts Up to $15,000 Eligibility requirements You must be over 18 years old and using the loan for business purposes. You and your business must be based in the United States. Your business must not be engaged in multi-level marketing or direct sales, illegal activities or financial investing. You also can't be in foreclosure, bankruptcy or under any liens. Finally, you'll need to invite a small number of your friends and family to make a loan to you to prove your creditworthiness. Repayment schedule Not advertised [ Return to summary ]

FAQs How do you qualify for an unsecured business loan? To qualify for an unsecured business loan, you'll typically need to meet revenue and credit requirements, which vary by lender and loan type. Can a business borrow money without collateral? It's possible to get a business loan without collateral, but unsecured loans often come with stricter approval requirements. How hard is it to get an unsecured business loan? You'll typically need to have an established business and solid credit to get an unsecured business loan — otherwise, it may be challenging to get approved. Can I get a business loan with a 500 credit score? It's possible to find a lender who works with borrowers with bad credit — however, you may find it easier to qualify for a secured business loan.

Bottom line

An unsecured business loan is a popular financing option since it doesn't require collateral. This type of financing can help with many business needs, but you'll probably need to demonstrate healthy credit and revenue to get approved. Make sure to pre-qualify with a few lenders to ensure you're getting the most favorable terms.

