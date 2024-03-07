These are the best teen checking accounts of March 2024

Best for kids, tweens and teens

Who's this for? Despite its name, the Capital One MONEY Teen Checking is not just for teens. Kids ages 8 and older can sign up (with a parent or guardian) and get a debit card, deposit checks, set up direct deposits, check their balances and separate their money into "Spendable" and "Set Aside" categories. Parents or guardians can track account activity, set up various alerts and lock or unlock their kid's debit card at any time. They can also withdraw money from the account, make one-time transfers, set up autopay for allowances and reward kids for reaching a goal. While the debit card has limited parental controls, Capital One automatically blocks transactions at certain businesses that primarily sell age-restricted items, such as liquor stores.

Who's this for? Chase High School Checking is specifically for teens ages 13 to 17. This account must be opened at a Chase branch with a parent or guardian present who has an existing qualifying Chase checking account. Chase stands out for having the most branches of any U.S. bank, so high-school teens can more easily bank in person to get more personal service. Teens also get a debit card, access to thousands of ATMs, the ability to set up direct deposit, an autosave feature that lets you set repeat transfers to your savings account and money transfer app Zelle® to send payments, while parents can set up various account alerts, such as when there are high transactions.

Who's this for? First Checking from Axos Bank is available to teenagers ages 13 to 17 (18 in Alabama) with an adult co-owner on the account. It stands out for a generous domestic ATM fee reimbursement of up to $12 per month — a valuable perk for teenagers who may need to access cash fast and can't travel to an in-network ATM. After all, cash is the preferred payment method for many teens. Parents can sync their Axos accounts so that they only need one login, view their kid's spending, set up alerts for various account activities and lock or unlock their kid's debit card as needed.

Who's this for? Copper is worth considering for its library of educational resources on financial literacy. Teens get access to a debit card, over 55,000 fee-free ATMs and direct deposit. They can make savings goals and round up spare change toward them. With the Earn feature, teens can also watch videos and take surveys — both educational and not — to earn Copper Creds, which can be converted to cash at a rate of $5 per 500 creds that you can spend, save, invest or use to buy gift cards for popular brands like Amazon. Parents can monitor their teenager's spending and fund their accounts by assigning tasks like household chores or setting up an automatic allowance all through the mobile app. Parental controls include debit card freeze, transaction alerts and inappropriate merchants flagged.

Who's this for? Alliant Teen Checking is ideal for teenagers who want to start their money management journey at a credit union, where they can potentially get better terms than a traditional bank. The account is available for ages 13 to 17 with a parent, who as a joint owner of the account, must also be an Alliant Credit Union member. It's fairly easy to join — you can become an Alliant Credit Union member for free by signing up as an Alliant Credit Union Foundation digital inclusion advocate. The account includes debit cards for both the teen and the parent and a 0.25% APY, which is high for a teen checking account. Parents have full account access and can set up transaction alerts. They can also make one-time transfers or set up recurring ones from their Alliant account. It has up to $20 a month ATM fee reimbursements.

Capital One MONEY Teen Checking

The Capital One MONEY Teen Checking is an online-only account offered by Capital One. Account holders have fee-free access to more than 70,000 ATMs nationwide, including Allpoint and MoneyPass ATMs, but can't bank at a branch. The account lacks many common banking fees so teens won't be penalized if they don't meet certain requirements, like maintaining a minimum balance or having monthly direct deposits, which can be especially challenging if you're not working yet. Parents can link external bank accounts outside of Capital One so they don't need to be existing customers to open an account. Starting at age 18, account holders can choose to open a Capital One 360 Checking® account and seamlessly transfer their balance. Fees No minimum requirements, no monthly fees, no overdraft fees, no foreign transaction fees ATM access 70,000+ fee-free ATMs nationwide (no outside ATM fee reimbursement) Daily limits Account owners under age 18 are limited to $500 in debit card purchases and withdrawals (including ATM withdrawals) per day; those who are at least age 18 are limited to $5,000 debit card purchases and withdrawals (including ATM withdrawals) per day APY 0.10% APY on all balances [ Return to account summary ]

Chase High School Checking

The Chase High School Checking is a teen checking account with no monthly minimum balance requirements and no monthly service fees. It is a good next step for those who have the Chase First BankingSM account, which is a parent-owned account with a debit card for kids ages 6 to 17. This account must be opened in a branch, but Chase stands out for having more branches than any other bank in the U.S. The Chase mobile app makes it easy for teens to set savings goals, allocate money towards those goals and track their progress. Parents can transfer additional funds to help them reach their goals faster. At age 19, Chase High School Checking accounts automatically convert to a Chase Total Checking® account, though for many students it could make sense to opt for a Chase College Checking℠ account instead. The parent or guardian from the Chase High School Checking account will remain as a co-owner of the new account unless removed. Fees No minimum requirements, no monthly service fees, overdraft fees not available, $3 to $5 ATM fee at non-Chase ATMs ATM access 16,000 fee-free ATMs nationwide (no outside ATM fee reimbursement) Daily limits None APY None offered [ Return to account summary ]

First Checking from Axos Bank

Axos Bank is an FDIC-insured online bank with 24/7 customer support over the phone or available through phone or secured messaging. First Checking from Axos Bank boasts zero monthly maintenance fees and no overdraft or non-sufficient funds fees. The account has a $50 minimum deposit to open the account, but there is no minimum balance requirement beyond that. Fees No minimum requirements, no monthly maintenance fees, no overdraft or non-sufficient funds fees ATM access 91,000 fee-free ATMs nationwide (up to $12 domestic ATM fee reimbursement per month) Daily limits Account owners are limited to $100 in cash withdrawals and $500 in debit card transactions per day APY 0.10% APY [ Return to account summary ]

Copper Banking

Copper is a subscription-based mobile app that provides banking services through Evolve Bank & Trust, a Member FDIC. The basic Copper plan costs $4.95 per month and includes access to most features, including the debit card, automatic allowances, peer-to-peer money transfers and no overdraft fees. The more premium Copper + Invest plan costs $7.95 and includes a few additional features like investing for kids and a higher APY for savings. Account holders can make free cash withdrawals at over 55,000 Allpoint ATM locations. There's also an option to deposit cash at Green Dot® retail locations, but there are fees of up to $4.95 to do so. Debit loads are assessed a 2.5% fee plus $0.30 per transaction. Fees Monthly subscription costs for Copper: $4.95 per month or $7.95 per month for Copper + Invest; no minimum requirements, no overdraft fees ATM access 55,000+ fee-free Allpoint ATMs (no outside ATM fee reimbursement) Daily limits Daily debit/ACH deposit limit of $500, daily cash withdrawal limit of $500 and daily debit card purchase limit of $2,000. APY 2.00% to 5.00% APY on savings, depending on subscription [ Return to account summary ]

Alliant Teen Checking

Alliant is an online-only credit union that offers access to more than 80,000 surcharge-free ATMs and up to $20 per month in out-of-network ATM fees. Deposits are federally insured up to $250,000 by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA). The Alliant Teen Checking account has no minimum deposit required to open the account and no monthly maintenance or service fees. Parents can also opt-in to free overdraft protection, where Alliant will transfer funds from another linked Alliant account to avoid overdrafts. As with standard Alliant checking accounts, to earn interest, account holders must opt-in to paperless statements and have at least one recurring monthly electronic deposit (such as direct deposit, ATM deposits, mobile check deposits or transfers from other financial institutions). At age 18, the account will automatically convert to a regular Alliant High-Rate Checking Account. The parent or guardian from the teen account will remain as a joint owner unless specifically removed. Fees No minimum requirements, no monthly service fees ATM access 80,000+ fee-free ATMs (up to $20 ATM fee reimbursement per month) Daily limits Teen checking daily limits are $500 in cash ATM withdrawals, $500 in debit card PIN-based purchases, $5,000 in debit card signature-based purchases APY 0.25% APY, if you go paperless and have at least one electronic deposit to teen checking account [ Return to account summary ]

FAQs Which bank is best for a minor account? The banks that are best for minor accounts are those that have zero, or very limited, fees, access to a large network of fee-free ATMs, engaging learning tools and reliable parental controls. All the teen checking accounts on this list hit these marks. Should a 14-year-old have a bank account? A 14-year-old would generally benefit from having a bank account as it would allow them to learn early the role of money in their everyday lives and how best to manage, save and spend it. This age is eligible to apply to most teen checking accounts. Can a minor open a checking account without a parent? Generally, a minor can't open a checking account without a parent. Teenagers must be at least age 18 to open a bank account on their own. Are teen checking accounts insured? Teen checking accounts enjoy the same insurance coverage as other types of bank accounts. Most banks are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), while accounts at credit unions are insured by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA).

Bottom line

A teen checking account acts as a firsthand way to learn about money. They say with personal finance, the earlier you learn the basics the better because you can benefit from having more years to save and watch your money grow. For that reason, consider the top teen checking accounts on this list that are a good fit for teenagers and their parents alike.

Why trust CNBC Select?

At CNBC Select, our mission is to provide our readers with high-quality service journalism and comprehensive consumer advice so they can make informed decisions with their money. Every checking account review is based on rigorous reporting by our team of expert writers and editors with extensive knowledge of banking products. While CNBC Select earns a commission from affiliate partners on many offers and links, we create all our content without input from our commercial team or any outside third parties, and we pride ourselves on our journalistic standards and ethics. See our methodology for more information on how we choose the best teen checking accounts.

Our methodology

To determine the best teen checking accounts, CNBC Select analyzed options offered by online and brick-and-mortar banks, including credit unions. When ranking the top teen checking accounts, we prioritized those with debit cards, low to no fees and no minimums, plus availability to a variety of "teen" ages. We also compared accounts based on features like parental controls, ATM fee reimbursements, educational tools for newbies to learn, industry rankings and how easy it is for parents to automate allowance, etc. to their kids' accounts. While we looked at each account's APY, it wasn't a huge factor in our comparisons since teenagers don't necessarily need to chase a high return at their stage. We ranked our top picks by best for kids, tweens and teens, best for high school students, best for ATM fee reimbursements, best for learning financial literacy and best from a credit union. All of the checking accounts included on this list are NCUA- or FDIC-insured up to $250,000 per person. The rates and fee structures banks advertise for their checking accounts are not guaranteed forever. They are subject to change without notice and they often fluctuate in accordance with the Fed rate. To open a checking account for the first time at a bank, most banks and institutions require a deposit of new money, meaning you can't transfer money you already had in an account at that bank. Catch up on CNBC Select's in-depth coverage of credit cards, banking and money, and follow us on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.