College students can earn a $100 bonus and avoid monthly fees with the Chase College Checking Account

College students looking for an easy way to earn $100 should consider the Chase College Checking℠ account. Chase will pay you $100 after you make 10 qualifying transactions, like debit card purchases or direct deposits, within 60 days of account opening.
This account also allows you to save money on fees: While you’re enrolled in college, Chase will waive the $6 monthly fee, up to five years. That’s up to $360 in savings that can help out when money is tight.
Here’s what you need to know about the Chase College Checking account, from APY, access to your cash, perks and fees.
$6, with options to waive, including being a college student 17 to 24
$0
$5,000 average beginning day balance unless you're a student 17 to 24
None
16,000 Chase ATMs
None
$34
Yes
Terms apply.
Deposits won’t earn interest with this checking account.
You can withdraw money daily at an ATM or visit one of 4,700 Chase branches. Zelle is also integrated into the Chase app, so you can send and receive money in minutes.
Debit card purchases are limited to $3,000 per day. ATM withdrawals have several restrictions, depending on the ATM:
The Chase College Checking account comes with many standard checking account fees, but there are ways to avoid them. The $6 monthly maintenance fee can be waived if you’re a college student 17 to 24 at account opening. You just need to show proof of enrollment, which can be a valid student ID or acceptance letter.
The fee is only waived for college students up to five years, so you’ll need to meet one of these requirements to keep the fee waiver after that:
The $2.50 to $5 ATM fee can be avoided when you use one of Chase’s 16,000 in-networks ATMs.
There’s a $34 overdraft fee for each transaction over $5, up to three overdraft fees per day. Avoid this fee by making a same-day deposit or transfer to cover the overdraft amount.
The Chase College Checking account can help college students avoid pesky monthly maintenance fees and even let you earn $100. Account holders have the flexibility to bank online, with a top-rated mobile app and Zelle access, and at over 4,700 branches in over 30 states.
