CNBC.COM
Banking

College students can earn a $100 bonus and avoid monthly fees with the Chase College Checking Account

The Chase College Checking Account offers a monthly fee waiver for college students, plus the opportunity to earn a $100 bonus. Here's what you need to know.

Alexandria White
Getty Images

College students looking for an easy way to earn $100 should consider the Chase College Checking℠ account. Chase will pay you $100 after you make 10 qualifying transactions, like debit card purchases or direct deposits, within 60 days of account opening.

This account also allows you to save money on fees: While you’re enrolled in college, Chase will waive the $6 monthly fee, up to five years. That’s up to $360 in savings that can help out when money is tight.

Here’s what you need to know about the Chase College Checking account, from APY, access to your cash, perks and fees.

Chase College Checking review

Chase College Checking℠

Learn More
Information about the Chase College Checking℠ Account has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the bank prior to publication. Chase is a Member FDIC.

  • Monthly maintenance fee

    $6, with options to waive, including being a college student 17 to 24

  • Minimum deposit to open

    $0

  • Minimum balance

    $5,000 average beginning day balance unless you're a student 17 to 24

  • Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

    None

  • Free ATM network

    16,000 Chase ATMs

  • ATM fee reimbursement

    None

  • Overdraft fee

    $34

  • Mobile check deposit

    Yes

Terms apply.

APY

Deposits won’t earn interest with this checking account.

Access to your cash

You can withdraw money daily at an ATM or visit one of 4,700 Chase branches. Zelle is also integrated into the Chase app, so you can send and receive money in minutes.

Debit card purchases are limited to $3,000 per day. ATM withdrawals have several restrictions, depending on the ATM:

  • Chase in-branch ATM limit: $3,000
  • Other Chase ATM limit: $1,000
  • Non-Chase ATM limit: $500

Perks

  • Earn a $100 bonus, after completing 10 qualifying transactions within 60 days of account opening. Eligible transactions include debit card purchases, online bill payments and Chase QuickPay® with Zelle®. Offer valid until 4/8/2021.
  • No deposit required to open an account.
  • Top-rated mobile app, with 4.8 out of 5 stars on the Apple® App Store.
  • Zelle is integrated directly into the Chase mobile app, allowing you to send and receive money within minutes.
  • Over 16,000 Chase ATMs, allowing you to deposit or withdraw cash without fees.
  • Mobile check deposit, allowing you to conveniently upload photos of checks and deposit them from within the Chase mobile app.

Fees

The Chase College Checking account comes with many standard checking account fees, but there are ways to avoid them. The $6 monthly maintenance fee can be waived if you’re a college student 17 to 24 at account opening. You just need to show proof of enrollment, which can be a valid student ID or acceptance letter.

The fee is only waived for college students up to five years, so you’ll need to meet one of these requirements to keep the fee waiver after that:

  • Make one direct deposit each month or
  • Maintain an average daily balance of at least $5,000.

The $2.50 to $5 ATM fee can be avoided when you use one of Chase’s 16,000 in-networks ATMs.

There’s a $34 overdraft fee for each transaction over $5, up to three overdraft fees per day. Avoid this fee by making a same-day deposit or transfer to cover the overdraft amount.

Bottom line

The Chase College Checking account can help college students avoid pesky monthly maintenance fees and even let you earn $100. Account holders have the flexibility to bank online, with a top-rated mobile app and Zelle access, and at over 4,700 branches in over 30 states.

Latest