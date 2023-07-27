Bilt's August Rent Day: Up to 150% transfer bonus to Virgin Atlantic — book incredible deals to Japan, Europe and more

Paying rent with a credit card generally incurs hefty fees that will wipe out the value of any rewards earned. However, with the Bilt Mastercard®, you have several options for paying your rent with the card without paying additional transaction fees. And each month, cardholders can take advantage of exclusive perks as part of the ongoing Bilt Rent Day promotion. (See rates and fees). For August's Rent Day, Bilt credit cardholders and Bilt Rewards Alliance members can take advantage of a unique transfer bonus to Virgin Atlantic Flying Club, earn double points on non-rent purchases, win a free month of rent and take advantage of a few other offers.

August Bilt Rent Day benefits

Bilt Rent Day occurs on the first of every month and is available to all Bilt Rewards members and Bilt Mastercard® cardholders. There are some standard benefits offered each month, such as the ability to earn double points on specific purchases, as well as other perks. There's no additional registration required to participate. For Bilt's August 2023 Rent Day, cardholders can transfer Bilt points to Virgin Atlantic with up to a 150% bonus, depending on what level of Bilt status you have. You'll also have the chance to win rent for a month with a Family Feud-style game, earn double points on August 1st, buy-one-get-one SoulCycle rides and earn points with Bilt's monthly Point Quest trivia. The Bilt Mastercard is a no-annual-fee credit card that allows you to easily earn points paying for rent and other purchases. You can redeem Bilt points in several ways, including transferring them to 14 different travel loyalty programs. Other perks include cell phone insurance and purchase security. Read our Bilt Rewards review to learn more. See rates and fees.

Bilt Mastercard® Learn More On Bilt's secure site Rewards Earn points when you make 5 transactions that post each statement period - up to 1x points on rent payments without the transaction fee (up to 100,000 points each calendar year), 3x points on dining, 2x points on travel, and 1x points on other purchases.

Welcome bonus None

Annual fee None

Intro APR N/A

Regular APR See Terms

Balance transfer fee Introductory fee of either $5 or 3% of the amount of each balance transfer, whichever is greater, for 120 days from account opening. After that, up to 5% for each balance transfer ($5 minimum).

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates/fees and rewards/benefits; terms apply.

Virgin Atlantic transfer bonus On August 1st, Bilt Rewards members can transfer points to Virgin Atlantic and receive a bonus of 75% to 150%, depending on their status level in the program. This special transfer bonus is broken down as follows: Blue: 75% bonus (1,000 Bilt points = 1,750 Virgin points)

75% bonus (1,000 Bilt points = 1,750 Virgin points) Silver: 100% bonus (1,000 Bilt points = 2,000 Virgin points)

100% bonus (1,000 Bilt points = 2,000 Virgin points) Gold: 125% bonus (1,000 Bilt points = 2,250 Virgin points)

125% bonus (1,000 Bilt points = 2,250 Virgin points) Platinum: 150% bonus (1,000 Bilt points = 2,500 Virgin points) Even if you never plan on taking a Virgin Atlantic flight, Virgin points can be incredibly valuable because of its partner airlines. For example, you can fly Delta One business class from the U.S. to Europe for only 50,000 Virgin points one way. With this transfer bonus, you could book that award for only 20,000 to 29,000 Bilt points. Or, you can book a round-trip business class award flight from Central or Eastern U.S. to Japan on ANA for only 95,000 Virgin points. That same award would cost just 38,000 to 55,000 Bilt points with this bonus, which is a tremendous deal for a flight that typically costs at least $6,000. Double points earnings On the first day of every month, Bilt Mastercard holders earn double points on all non-rent purchases. Cardholders can earn up to 10,000 bonus points from 12:00 a.m. ET through 11:59 p.m. PT on August 1st. The bonus earnings for that day are: 6X points on dining (usually 3X)

4X points on travel (usually 2X)

2X points on all other non-rent purchases (usually 1X) The elevated earning rates are quite lucrative, making the Bilt card a better option to use than a travel card like the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card or American Express® Gold Card when spending on the first day of the month. Terms Apply. Keep in mind that you must use your Bilt Mastercard at least five times each statement period to be eligible for these bonuses. SoulCycle buy-one-get-one offer Bilt members can book a SoulCycle class and get a free ride for a guest. You can reserve classes through the SoulCycle app or website but if you book classes directly through the Bilt Rewards app, you'll earn 10X points. Other perks Bilt is also running a handful of other promotions during August's Rent Day. Rent Free game show : Up to 10 winners will have a month's rent paid by Bilt. Bilt surveyed 1,000 members and is using their responses for this game show's Family Feud format. A special guest plays along and the better the guest does, the more winners there will be. You can play the game in the Bilt app. To automatically be entered into the drawing, you'll need to guess three of the most common responses.

: Up to 10 winners will have a month's rent paid by Bilt. Bilt surveyed 1,000 members and is using their responses for this game show's Family Feud format. A special guest plays along and the better the guest does, the more winners there will be. You can play the game in the Bilt app. To automatically be entered into the drawing, you'll need to guess three of the most common responses. Point Quest trivia: On August 1, you can log in to the Bilt app and play Point Quest trivia. There will be five questions and you can earn up to 150 points. If you correctly answer all five questions, you'll get a bonus question for a chance to earn an additional 100 points.

Other credit cards for earning Virgin Atlantic miles

Chase Sapphire Reserve® Learn More On Chase’s secure site Rewards Earn 5X total points on flights and 10X total points on hotels and car rentals when you purchase travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards® immediately after the first $300 is spent on travel purchases annually. Earn 3X points on other travel and dining & 1 point per $1 spent on all other purchases plus, 10X points on Lyft rides through March 2025

Welcome bonus Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $900 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®

Annual fee $550

Intro APR None

Regular APR 22.24% - 29.24% variable

Balance transfer fee 5%, minimum $5

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent Terms apply.

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards $50 annual Ultimate Rewards Hotel Credit, 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 3X points on dining, 3X points on select streaming services and online grocery purchases (excluding Target, Walmart and wholesale clubs), 2X points on all other travel purchases, and 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.

Annual fee $95

Intro APR None

Regular APR 21.24% - 28.24% variable on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

American Express Membership Rewards points are also incredibly valuable travel rewards to earn. These points transfer to 20 hotel and airline partners, including Virgin Atlantic. Two of the best cards to open if you're interested in Amex points are The Platinum Card® from American Express and the American Express® Gold Card. Both cards have generous welcome bonus offers and a variety of credits and other perks that can easily make the cards worth keeping year after year.

The Platinum Card® from American Express Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year, 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel, 1X points on all other eligible purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 80,000 Membership Rewards® Points after you spend $6,000 on purchases on the Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership.

Annual fee $695

Intro APR None

Regular APR See Pay Over Time APR

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit Needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

American Express® Gold Card Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards 4X Membership Rewards® points at Restaurants (plus takeout and delivery in the U.S.) and at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $25,000 per calendar year in purchases, then 1X), 3X points on flights booked directly with airlines or on amextravel.com, 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 60,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $4,000 on eligible purchases within the first 6 months of card membership

Annual fee $250

Intro APR Not applicable

Regular APR See Pay Over Time APR

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

Bottom line

Bilt Mastercard members can take advantage of additional perks at the beginning of every month during Bilt's Rent Day promotion. August's Rent Day perks include a transfer bonus of up to 150% when you transfer points to Virgin Atlantic and the opportunity to win a month's rent. Catch up on CNBC Select's in-depth coverage of credit cards, banking and money, and follow us on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

