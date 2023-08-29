Bilt's September Rent Day: Free SoulCycle rides, opportunities to win free rent and more

Paying rent with a credit card generally incurs hefty fees that will wipe out the value of any rewards earned. However, with the Bilt Mastercard®, you have several options for paying your rent with the card without paying additional transaction fees. And each month, cardholders can take advantage of exclusive perks as part of the ongoing Bilt Rent Day promotion. (See rates and fees). For September's Rent Day, Bilt credit cardholders and Bilt Rewards Alliance members can take advantage of free SoulCycle rides and have several opportunities to win a month of rent. In addition, cardholders can earn double points on non-rent purchases.

September Bilt Rent Day benefits

Bilt Rent Day occurs on the first of every month and is available to all Bilt Rewards members and Bilt Mastercard® cardholders. There are some standard benefits offered each month, such as the ability to earn double points on specific purchases, as well as other perks. There's no additional registration required to participate. For Bilt's September 2023 Rent Day, cardholders can access free SoulCycle rides on the 1st of the month and be entered to win free rent. You'll also have another chance to win rent for a month with a Family Feud-style game 'Rent Free,' earn double points on September 1st and earn bonus points with Bilt's monthly Point Quest trivia. The Bilt Mastercard is a no-annual-fee credit card that allows you to easily earn points paying for rent and other purchases. You can redeem Bilt points in several ways, including transferring them to 14 different travel loyalty programs. Other perks include cell phone insurance and purchase security. Read our Bilt Rewards review to learn more. See rates and fees.

Bilt Mastercard® Learn More On Bilt's secure site Rewards Earn points when you make 5 transactions that post each statement period - up to 1x points on rent payments without the transaction fee (up to 100,000 points each calendar year), 3x points on dining, 2x points on travel, and 1x points on other purchases.

Welcome bonus None

Annual fee None

Intro APR N/A

Regular APR See Terms

Balance transfer fee Introductory fee of either $5 or 3% of the amount of each balance transfer, whichever is greater, for 120 days from account opening. After that, up to 5% for each balance transfer ($5 minimum).

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates/fees and rewards/benefits; terms apply.

SoulCycle free rides and a month's rent offer Starting on August 29th, 2023, at 7 a.m. ET, Bilt members can book a free SoulCycle Rent Day Ride class through the Bilt app. Ten free bikes are available to Bilt members per Rent Day Ride class. Once the free bikes are booked, members can pay for a class normally or use Bilt points to book a ride. When you book Rent Day rides through the Bilt Rewards app, you will also be entered to win rent for a month (worth up to $2,500), and earn 10X Bilt points for paid rides. One rider per Rent Day Ride will win a month's rent. Double points earnings On the first day of every month, Bilt Mastercard holders earn double points on all non-rent purchases. Cardholders can earn up to 10,000 bonus points from 12:00 a.m. ET through 11:59 p.m. PT on September 1st. The bonus earnings for that day are: 6X points on dining (usually 3X)

4X points on travel (usually 2X)

2X points on all other non-rent purchases (usually 1X)

Bilt

The elevated earning rates are quite lucrative, making the Bilt card a better option to use than a travel card like the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card or American Express® Gold Card when spending on the first day of the month. Terms Apply. Keep in mind that you must use your Bilt Mastercard at least five times each statement period to be eligible for these bonuses. Other perks Bilt is also running a handful of other promotions during September's Rent Day. Rent Free game show : Up to 10 winners will have a month's rent paid by Bilt. Bilt surveyed 1,000 members and is using their responses for this game show's Family Feud format. A special guest plays along and the better the guest does, the more winners there will be. This month's special guest is author and reality TV star Ryan Serhant. You can play the game in the Bilt app. To automatically be entered into the drawing, you'll need to guess three of the most common responses.

: Up to 10 winners will have a month's rent paid by Bilt. Bilt surveyed 1,000 members and is using their responses for this game show's Family Feud format. A special guest plays along and the better the guest does, the more winners there will be. This month's special guest is author and reality TV star Ryan Serhant. You can play the game in the Bilt app. To automatically be entered into the drawing, you'll need to guess three of the most common responses. Point Quest trivia: On September 1, you can log in to the Bilt app and play Point Quest trivia. There will be five questions and you can earn up to 150 points. If you correctly answer all five questions, you'll get a bonus question for a chance to earn an additional 100 points.

Bottom line

Bilt Mastercard members can take advantage of additional perks at the beginning of every month during Bilt's Rent Day promotion. September's Rent Day perks include free SoulCycle rides and opportunities to win a month's rent. Catch up on CNBC Select's in-depth coverage of credit cards, banking and money, and follow us on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

