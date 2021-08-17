Our top picks of timely offers from our partners

More details
Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card
Learn More
Terms Apply
Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card
New 100K bonus point offer - highest bonus ever offered for the card!
Wells Fargo Active Cash℠ Card
Learn MoreTerms Apply
Wells Fargo Active Cash℠ Card
$200 cash rewards bonus offer and unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases
Blue Cash Preferred® Card
Learn More
Terms Apply
Blue Cash Preferred® Card
$150 offer and, in the first 6 months, 20% back at Amazon.com, up to $200 back
The Platinum Card® from American Express
Learn More
Terms Apply
The Platinum Card® from American Express
Earn 100K points plus, access to valuable travel benefits
Chase Freedom Unlimited®
Learn More
Terms Apply
Chase Freedom Unlimited®
$200 bonus offer, no annual fee, and earn cash back for every purchase
Select’s editorial team independently created this content. We may receive a commission from affiliate partner links. Click here to read more about Select. Click here to read our full advertiser disclosure.
Credit Cards

Cash back for college students: Capital One debuts two student credit cards

Capital One announced on Tuesday two new student credit cards, just in time for back to school.

Brett Holzhauer@brett_holzhauer
Share
Carol Yepes | Moment | Getty Images
Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

Capital One announced on Tuesday two new student credit cards, the Capital One SavorOne Student Credit Card and the Capital One Quicksilver Student Credit Card. Both of these cards are similar to two of CapitalOne's regular consumer cards, the Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card and the Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card, but the perks are catered toward the needs of college students.

Students can earn unlimited cash back on eligible purchases every time they swipe their cards. The cash back can be redeemed as statement credits or deposited directly into a bank account, helping cardholders save money on their everyday expenses.

Here are some more details on these new student cards.

Capital One student credit cards debut

Neither card comes with a welcome bonus, but that's not unusual for student credit cards. However, both cards offer competitive rewards rates and some solid benefits for college students, including:

  • Exclusive access to curated experiences in sports, dining and entertainment
  • Unlimited cash back that doesn't expire for the life of the account
  • No annual fee or foreign transaction fees

Capital One SavorOne Student Credit Card

The Capital One SavorOne Student Credit Card is an excellent card for students who spend a significant amount of money in specific categories. Cardholders can earn:

  • 3% cash back on dining, entertainment, popular streaming services and at grocery stores (not including superstores like Walmart and Target)
  • 1% cash back on all other purchases

In addition, SavorOne Student cardholders can earn 8% cash back on Vivid Seats through January 2023. Vivid Seats is a platform where you can purchase and sell tickets to concerts, sporting events and comedy shows.

Capital One SavorOne Student Credit Card

  • Rewards

  • Welcome bonus

    None

  • Annual fee

    $0

  • Promo APR

    None

  • Regular APR

    26.99% variable APR

  • Balance transfer fee

    3%

  • Foreign transaction fee

    None

  • Credit needed

    Good/Excellent

See our methodology, terms apply.

Pros

  • Excellent cash back categories on board spending categories
  • Exclusive access to curated experiences in sports, dining and entertainment
  • Unlimited cash back that doesn't expire for the life of the account
  • No foreign transaction or annual fees

Cons

  • No welcome bonus
View More

Capital One Quicksilver Student Credit Card

Students looking for a flat-rate cash back card should consider the new CapitalOne Quicksilver Student Credit Card. Cardholders can earn:

  • 1.5% cash back on all purchases

Capital One Quicksilver Student Credit Card

  • Rewards

    1.5% cash back on all purchases, every day.

  • Welcome bonus

    None

  • Annual fee

    $0

  • Promo APR

    None

  • Regular APR

    26.99% variable APR

  • Balance transfer fee

    3%

  • Foreign transaction fee

    None

  • Credit needed

    Good/Excellent

See our methodology, terms apply.

Pros

  • Exclusive access to curated experiences in sports, dining and entertainment
  • Unlimited cash back that doesn't expire for the life of the account
  • No spending categories to track
  • No foreign transaction or annual fees

Cons

  • No welcome bonus
View More

How to apply for and pick a student credit card

Student credit cards are not much different than a regular travel credit card or cash-back credit card, but there are certain application requirements and benefits that make the cards good for college students.

Applying for a student credit card

In order to apply for a student credit card, you will need to have all of your personal information ready, including your social security number and proof of income.

If you have either limited or no credit at all, it will benefit you to have a cosigner, which is someone who agrees to pay the credit card statement in the case you are not able to. Unfortunately, Capital One does not allow for cosigners. This is why it is important to build credit as soon as possible, so you do not need to rely on a cosigner.

Additionally, you may need to provide proof that you are a current college student. This could be something as simple as uploading your schedule for the current semester.

Picking the right student credit card

There are several student credit cards available on the market, and it can be difficult to select the right one for your needs. When considering a student credit card, keep a few points in mind:

  • Is a credit card the right fit for you financially?
  • If yes, where do you spend the majority of your money? Is it at restaurants, online shopping, gas, etc.? Or is your spending varied across many categories?
  • What type of rewards suit your needs more, travel rewards or cash back?

These questions will help guide you to the right student credit card for your needs.

Other than the Capital One student credit cards listed above, there are several student credit cards to select from, including the Discover it® Student chrome and the Discover it® Student Cash Back card.

Discover it® Student Cash Back

Learn More
On Discover's secure site

  • Rewards

    Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places each quarter like Amazon.com, grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations and when you pay using PayPal, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases – automatically.

  • Welcome bonus

    Discover will match all the cash back you've earned at the end of your first year

  • Annual fee

    $0

  • Intro APR

    0% for 6 months on purchases

  • Regular APR

    12.99% - 21.99% Variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    3% intro balance transfer fee, up to 5% fee on future balance transfers (see terms)*

  • Foreign transaction fee

    None

  • Credit needed

    Fair / New to Credit

*See rates and fees, terms apply.

Bottom line

Building credit is a slow process, but a student credit card can help college students establish good financial habits early. With a good credit score, you'll be better prepared once you graduate to take out an auto loan or renting an apartment.

These new cards from Capital One are good options for students, with very competitive cash back rewards rates.

If a student credit card isn't the right solution for you right now, consider building your credit by being added as an authorized user on someone else's account.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.
Latest