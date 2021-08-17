Cash back for college students: Capital One debuts two student credit cards

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

Capital One announced on Tuesday two new student credit cards, the Capital One SavorOne Student Credit Card and the Capital One Quicksilver Student Credit Card. Both of these cards are similar to two of CapitalOne's regular consumer cards, the Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card and the Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card, but the perks are catered toward the needs of college students. Students can earn unlimited cash back on eligible purchases every time they swipe their cards. The cash back can be redeemed as statement credits or deposited directly into a bank account, helping cardholders save money on their everyday expenses. Here are some more details on these new student cards.

Neither card comes with a welcome bonus, but that's not unusual for student credit cards. However, both cards offer competitive rewards rates and some solid benefits for college students, including: Exclusive access to curated experiences in sports, dining and entertainment

No annual fee or foreign transaction fees Capital One SavorOne Student Credit Card The Capital One SavorOne Student Credit Card is an excellent card for students who spend a significant amount of money in specific categories. Cardholders can earn: 3% cash back on dining, entertainment, popular streaming services and at grocery stores (not including superstores like Walmart and Target)

1% cash back on all other purchases In addition, SavorOne Student cardholders can earn 8% cash back on Vivid Seats through January 2023. Vivid Seats is a platform where you can purchase and sell tickets to concerts, sporting events and comedy shows.

Capital One SavorOne Student Credit Card Rewards

Credit needed Good/Excellent See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Excellent cash back categories on board spending categories

Exclusive access to curated experiences in sports, dining and entertainment

No foreign transaction or annual fees Cons No welcome bonus View More

Capital One Quicksilver Student Credit Card Students looking for a flat-rate cash back card should consider the new CapitalOne Quicksilver Student Credit Card. Cardholders can earn: 1.5% cash back on all purchases

Capital One Quicksilver Student Credit Card Rewards 1.5% cash back on all purchases, every day.

Credit needed Good/Excellent See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Exclusive access to curated experiences in sports, dining and entertainment

No spending categories to track

No foreign transaction or annual fees Cons No welcome bonus View More

How to apply for and pick a student credit card

Student credit cards are not much different than a regular travel credit card or cash-back credit card, but there are certain application requirements and benefits that make the cards good for college students. Applying for a student credit card In order to apply for a student credit card, you will need to have all of your personal information ready, including your social security number and proof of income. If you have either limited or no credit at all, it will benefit you to have a cosigner, which is someone who agrees to pay the credit card statement in the case you are not able to. Unfortunately, Capital One does not allow for cosigners. This is why it is important to build credit as soon as possible, so you do not need to rely on a cosigner. Additionally, you may need to provide proof that you are a current college student. This could be something as simple as uploading your schedule for the current semester. Picking the right student credit card There are several student credit cards available on the market, and it can be difficult to select the right one for your needs. When considering a student credit card, keep a few points in mind: Is a credit card the right fit for you financially?

If yes, where do you spend the majority of your money? Is it at restaurants, online shopping, gas, etc.? Or is your spending varied across many categories?

What type of rewards suit your needs more, travel rewards or cash back? These questions will help guide you to the right student credit card for your needs. Other than the Capital One student credit cards listed above, there are several student credit cards to select from, including the Discover it® Student chrome and the Discover it® Student Cash Back card.

Discover it® Student Cash Back Learn More On Discover's secure site Rewards Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places each quarter like Amazon.com, grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations and when you pay using PayPal, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases – automatically.

Welcome bonus Discover will match all the cash back you've earned at the end of your first year

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for 6 months on purchases

Regular APR 12.99% - 21.99% Variable

Balance transfer fee 3% intro balance transfer fee, up to 5% fee on future balance transfers (see terms)*

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Fair / New to Credit *See rates and fees, terms apply.

Bottom line

Building credit is a slow process, but a student credit card can help college students establish good financial habits early. With a good credit score, you'll be better prepared once you graduate to take out an auto loan or renting an apartment. These new cards from Capital One are good options for students, with very competitive cash back rewards rates. If a student credit card isn't the right solution for you right now, consider building your credit by being added as an authorized user on someone else's account.

