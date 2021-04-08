Our top picks of timely offers from our partnersMore details
Travel alert: United Airlines and Chase launch New United Quest Card with 100,000-mile bonus offer
Chase's New United Quest Card has travel perks and a welcome bonus worth up to 100,000 miles.
Chase and United Airlines announced the release of a new co-branded credit card: the New United Quest℠ Card.
Loyal United flyers should take note that this card offers up to a 100,000-mile welcome bonus: New cardholders can earn 80,000 bonus miles after spending $5,000 on purchases within three months of account opening; plus, an additional 20,000 bonus miles after spending an additional $5,000 on purchases within six months of account opening. This means a $10,000 total spend in the first six months will get you 100,000 bonus miles.
Customers can earn both or either of these tiered bonuses.
The New United Quest Card also allows you to maximize the miles you earn for your spending on United purchases, travel, dining and select streaming services. Here's a breakdown of all its rewards and benefits.
New United Quest℠ Card
Rewards
3X miles on United® purchases, 2X miles on travel, select streaming services, and at restaurants, 1X mile on all other purchases
Welcome bonus
Earn up to 100,000 miles: 80,000 bonus miles after spending $5,000 on purchases within three months of account opening; plus, an additional 20,000 bonus miles after spending $10,000 on purchases within the first six months of account opening (customers can earn both or either of these tiered bonuses)
Annual fee
$250
Intro APR
N/A for purchases and balance transfers
Regular APR
16.49% to 23.49% variable on purchases and balance transfers
Balance transfer fee
Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater
Foreign transaction fee
None
Credit needed
Excellent/Good
Pros
- Generous welcome bonus
- 3X miles on United purchases
- Two 5,000-mile reward flight credits per cardmember anniversary
- $125 annual United purchase credit
- Up to $100 credit for TSA PreCheck or Global Entry
- Up to 3,000 premier qualifying points (PQPs) per year toward Premier status eligibility (nearly enough to get Silver cardmember status with the Premier program)
- 25% back on all United in-flight purchases (includes Wi-Fi, food and beverages)
- No foreign transaction fees
Cons
- No introductory APR
- There’s a $250 annual fee
New United Quest Card Rewards
The New United Quest Card provides cardholders with elevated rewards on their spending — on top of the up to 100,000-mile welcome bonus. Here's what you can expect to earn:
- 3X miles per $1 spent on United purchases
- 2X miles per $1 spent on all other travel, which includes other airfare, hotels, car rentals and more
- 2X miles per $1 spent at restaurants
- 2X miles per $1 spent on select streaming services
- 1X mile per $1 spent on all other eligible purchases
Additional benefits
The New United Quest Card offers a suite of premium benefits that are helpful for loyal United Airlines travelers.
- Two 5,000-mile anniversary award flight credits: Automatically get 5,000 miles back in your MileagePlus account after you take a United or United Express-operated award flight booked with your miles — up to two times every anniversary year
- $125 annual United purchase credit: Automatically receive up to $125 in statement credits as reimbursements for United purchases charged to your card each account anniversary year
- Two free first and second checked bags on United flights for yourself and a companion (a savings of up to $280 per roundtrip)
- Up to $100 application fee credit for TSA PreCheck® or Global Entry every four years
- Up to 3,000 premier qualifying points (PQPs) per year toward Premier status eligibility (up to and including Premier 1K; nearly enough to get Silver cardmember status with the Premier program)
- 25% back on United in-flight purchases (includes Wi-Fi, food and beverages)
- No blackout dates when redeeming miles, so you can fly without travel date restrictions
- Priority boarding on United flights
- No foreign transaction fees
- Exclusive events with United Card Events and United MileagePlus events
- Exclusive cardmember benefits with the Luxury Hotel and Resort Collection
- Travel and purchase protection benefits
United Quest Credit Card annual fee
The New United Quest Card comes with a $250 annual fee.
Prospective cardholders should consider whether they can recoup the annual fee after using the card for one year. If they plan to take full advantage of the card benefits, then the New United Quest Card is a good choice for United loyalists.
Bottom line
Frequent flyers of United Airlines can benefit from the generous welcome bonus offered by the New United Quest Card, plus its rewards. While the card has a $250 annual fee, you can offset it with the travel credits and other perks.
If you don't favor one airline over another, consider general travel credit cards that provide all sorts of rewards, points and miles on your everyday spending, such as the American Express® Gold Card, the Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card or one of Chase's popular Sapphire cards: Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card or Chase Sapphire Reserve®.
