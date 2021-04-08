Travel alert: United Airlines and Chase launch New United Quest Card with 100,000-mile bonus offer

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

Chase and United Airlines announced the release of a new co-branded credit card: the New United Quest℠ Card.

Loyal United flyers should take note that this card offers up to a 100,000-mile welcome bonus: New cardholders can earn 80,000 bonus miles after spending $5,000 on purchases within three months of account opening; plus, an additional 20,000 bonus miles after spending an additional $5,000 on purchases within six months of account opening. This means a $10,000 total spend in the first six months will get you 100,000 bonus miles.

Customers can earn both or either of these tiered bonuses.

The New United Quest Card also allows you to maximize the miles you earn for your spending on United purchases, travel, dining and select streaming services. Here's a breakdown of all its rewards and benefits.