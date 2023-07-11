Chase Sapphire Reserve cardholders: Here's how to get Marriott Bonvoy Gold status for free for a limited time

Cardholders of the Chase Sapphire Reserve® can now score complimentary Marriott Bonvoy™ Gold Elite status for three months, with an opportunity to extend it through early 2025. Chase offered a promotion like this one last year for Sapphire Reserve card members, but it has made a return as people prepare for last-minute summer travel plans.

Here's how Chase Sapphire Reserve cardholders can enroll for complimentary Marriott Bonvoy Gold status: Register under the benefits tab in your Chase Ultimate Rewards® account between July 1 and Sep. 30, 2023, to receive Gold status for three months.

Extend your Gold status through February 2025 by staying three paid nights within three months of registration. These three paid nights must be booked directly with Marriott, via its website or its mobile app.

Chase Sapphire Reserve® Learn More On Chase’s secure site Rewards Earn 5X total points on flights and 10X total points on hotels and car rentals when you purchase travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards® immediately after the first $300 is spent on travel purchases annually. Earn 3X points on other travel and dining & 1 point per $1 spent on all other purchases plus, 10X points on Lyft rides through March 2025

Welcome bonus Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $900 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®

Annual fee $550

Intro APR None

Regular APR 22.24% - 29.24% variable

Balance transfer fee 5%, minimum $5

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent Terms apply.

What do you get with Marriott Bonvoy Gold status?

Marriott Bonvoy Gold Elite status is typically earned by staying 25 nights (within a single year) at Marriott Bonvoy properties. Gold status gives you access to perks like 2 p.m. late checkout*, room upgrades upon arrival*, bonus points welcome gifts and 25% bonus points on eligible hotel purchases. And you have a lot of options when it comes to choosing a Marriott property for your budget: Brands under the Marriott Bonvoy name include the Residence Inn, Courtyard, Sheraton, Westin, Le Méridien, Renaissance Hotels, JW Marriott, St. Regis, W Hotels, The Ritz-Carlton and more. *Subject to availability.

Other ways to get Marriott Bonvoy Gold status

Chase isn't the only one to offer a fast-track opportunity to Marriott Bonvoy Gold status. The Platinum Card® from American Express includes complimentary Marriott Gold status to its card members after enrollment, and it won't go away for as long as they're a cardholder. Terms apply.

The Platinum Card® from American Express Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year, 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel, 1X points on all other eligible purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 80,000 Membership Rewards® Points after you spend $6,000 on purchases on the Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership.

Annual fee $695

Intro APR None

Regular APR See Pay Over Time APR

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit Needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

Marriott Bonvoy Bevy™ American Express® Card Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards 6X Marriott Bonvoy® points for each dollar of eligible purchases at hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy; 4X points at restaurants worldwide and U.S. supermarkets (on up to $15,000 in combined purchases at restaurants and U.S. supermarkets per calendar year, then 2X points).

Welcome bonus Earn 125,000 Marriott Bonvoy bonus points after you use your new Card to make $5,000 in purchases within the first 6 months of Card Membership. Plus, earn 50,000 Marriott Bonvoy bonus points after you stay 6 eligible paid nights at hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy through 1/31/24. Offer ends 8/9/2023.

Annual fee $250

Intro APR None

Regular APR 20.74%-29.74% variable

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees. Terms apply.

Marriott Bonvoy Business® American Express® Card Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards 6X Marriott Bonvoy Points on each dollar of eligible purchases at hotels participating in the Marriott Bonvoy® program, 4X points for each dollar of eligible purchases at restaurants worldwide, at U.S. gas stations, on wireless telephone services purchased directly from U.S. service providers and on U.S. purchases for shipping, 2X points on all other eligible purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 75,000 Bonus Marriott Bonvoy Points after you use your new Card to make $3,000 in purchases within the first 3 months of Card Membership.

Annual fee $125

Intro APR None

Regular APR 20.74% - 29.74% variable

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

Bottom line

If you're a Chase Sapphire Reserve cardholder, this is an easy way to get automatic hotel elite status with the world's biggest hotel chain. In addition to the automatic status, cardholders can take advantage of luxury hotel perks through The Luxury Hotel & Resort Collection, including daily breakfast for two, a room upgrade (when available at select properties), early check-in and late check-out (when available at select properties) and a special amenity unique to each property such as lunch or dinner for two or a spa treatment. The collection has over 1,000 luxury hotels, resorts, lodges and spas.

For rates and fees of the Platinum Card® from American Express, click here. For rates and fees of the Marriott Bonvoy Bevy™ American Express® Card, click here. For rates and fees of the Marriott Bonvoy Business® American Express® Card, click here.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.