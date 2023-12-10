Our top picks of timely offers from our partners

Select independently determines what we cover and recommend. We earn a commission from affiliate partners on many offers and links.

Compare Personal Loans

Loans

Auto loan rejections are at an all-time high — here's how to improve your odds of getting approved

Work on your credit score and choose the right lender to get approved for the credit you need.

Liz Knueven@/in/lizknueven/@lizknueven
If you've been turned down for a car loan recently, you're not alone: Rejection rates for auto loan applications reached a record high in 2023, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York's Consumer Expectations Credit Access Survey, jumping from 5.2% in 2022 to 11%.

Prices for new and used cars are still elevated and higher interest rates mean car payments have increased, too. The average monthly payment for a new car, according to Experian, was $726 in the third quarter of 2023, up from $701 in 2022 and $617 in 2021.

The good news is, if you need a car loan, there are things you can do to increase the chances you'll get approved.

How to improve your odds of getting a car loan

Choose the right auto loan and lender  

If you need a car loan but have bad credit, there are lenders that will work with borrowers with scores below 670. One of CNBC Select's top picks in this category is Capital One Auto Finance, which allows borrowers to take advantage of rates from a large national bank. It also offers prequalification without a credit check and has convenient tools to search and compare new and used cars for sale.

Capital One Auto Finance

  • Annual Percentage Rate (APR)

    Depends on credit profile

  • Loan purpose

    New vehicles, used vehicles, refinancing

  • Loan amounts

    Starting at $4,000

  • Terms

    36 to 72 months

  • Credit needed

    Not specified

  • Early payoff penalty

    None

  • Late fee

    Depends on the lender

MyAutoloan is a marketplace that allows car shoppers to compare loan terms and rates, with options for those with lower credit scores. In addition to loans for new and used vehicles, the site also offers refinancing options and lease buyout loans.

My Auto Loan

  • Annual Percentage Rate (APR)

    Starting at 4.01%

  • Loan purpose

    New vehicles, used vehicles, refinancing, private party and lease buyout

  • Loan amounts

    Starting at $8,000 (or $5,000 for refinancing)

  • Terms

    24 to 72 months

  • Credit needed

    FICO score of 575 or greater

  • Early payoff penalty

    None

  • Late fee

    Varies by lender

Work on your credit score 

Your credit score is a big factor in getting any type of credit and there are several ways you can improve it, including paying your bills on time and in full if you don't already. To help, automate your credit card and other payments, or set calendar reminders on your phone so nothing slips through the cracks.  

If you pay your rent, utilities and subscription services on time, there are also services that can help boost your score by reporting these kind of payments, which are not normally included on a credit report. Experian Boost™, for example, connects to your bank account and is available for free.  

Experian Boost™

  • Cost

    Free

  • Average credit score increase

    13 points, though results vary

  • Credit report affected

    Experian®

  • Credit scoring model used

    FICO® Score

Results will vary. See website for details.

How to sign up for Experian Boost:

  1. Connect the bank account(s) you use to pay your bills
  2. Choose and verify the positive payment data you want added to your Experian credit file
  3. Receive an updated FICO® Score

Learn more about eligible payments and how Experian Boost works.

It's also worth it to check for and correct any errors on your credit report, so you're not dinged for something erroneous. If you discover incorrect information or an account that doesn't belong to you, file a dispute on your credit report. Getting it fixed can raise your credit score.

Why trust CNBC Select?

At CNBC Select, our mission is to provide our readers with high-quality service journalism and comprehensive consumer advice so they can make informed decisions with their money. Every loan review is based on rigorous reporting by our team of expert writers and editors with extensive knowledge of loan products. While CNBC Select earns a commission from affiliate partners on many offers and links, we create all our content without input from our commercial team or any outside third parties, and we pride ourselves on our journalistic standards and ethics.

Catch up on CNBC Select's in-depth coverage of credit cards, banking and money, and follow us on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.
Latest