The average 60-something has a 716 credit score—why this expert says that's unlikely to change very much

Baby boomer consumers — those between the ages of 54 to 73 — have an average credit score of 716, and according to an Experian expert, that number probably won't fluctuate a whole lot.

The latest Experian State of Credit report found that baby boomers' average score is just 13 points behind the cohort of consumers older than them (the silent generation, at 729) and 40 points above the cohort of consumers younger than them (Gen X, at 676).

Thanks to responsible debt management over the years, the average baby boomer's good credit score marks a notable improvement compared to those still navigating the responsibilities (and debt) of mid-life. But with their mid-life years behind them, boomers shouldn't expect to see huge credit score gains in the future — more like gradual, incremental upward ticks and fewer fluctuations overall.

That's due, in part, to having already well-established routines: "One of the reasons we tend to see less dramatic changes or swings in the credit behaviors of baby boomers is that, as consumers age, they tend to have a better understanding of their credit histories and the factors that influence it," says Rod Griffin, senior director of public education and advocacy for Experian.

The general idea is that, once you are older, you have found your pathway to establishing good credit, such as making on-time bill payments and reducing your credit card balances. Such additional habits as you continue to grow older aren't going to make that big of a difference once you have already reached a healthy credit score.

For younger consumers, on the other hand, they are more likely to see bigger leaps in their scores because they are just starting to build their credit history.

To get a better idea of how the average baby boomer consumer manages their credit, below is a snapshot of Experian's most recent data highlighting this generation.