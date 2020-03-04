Fed cuts interest rates 50 basis points to combat coronavirus — how it will impact your credit card

The Federal Reserve Board cut interest rates by half a point in a surprise announcement Tuesday, March 3, in an attempt to combat the "evolving risks to economic activity" caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19), according to a statement by the Fed. This marks the most recent emergency rate cut since the 2008 financial crisis. "My colleagues and I took this action to help the U.S. economy keep strong in the face of new risks to the economic outlook," Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said in a press conference. The effects of the coronavirus "remain highly uncertain and the situation remains a fluid one," Powell explained. "We do recognize that a rate cut will not reduce the rate of infection… but we do believe that our action will provide a meaningful boost to the economy." When the Fed cuts rates, it affects the various terms of financial products, such as interest rates on credit cards, mortgages, loans, savings accounts and more. Below, CNBC Select explains the affect that the emergency rate cut has on your credit card.

What does the Fed cut mean for your credit card?

When the Fed cuts interest rates, variable rate credit cards are affected in a similar way. That's because card issuers base interest rates off the prime rate, which is directly influenced by the Fed's benchmark. It's a domino effect: The Fed lowers the benchmark interest rate, then the prime rate decreases and lastly credit card APRs drop. You can expect your credit card's interest rate to decrease by roughly .50% from the latest Fed cuts. So if your interest rate is 15.74% it may drop to 15.24%. This change can take one to two billing cycles, so be on the lookout for a lower APR within the coming month or so.

Will the Fed rate cuts help with existing debt?

While a rate cut can seem like a good thing for cardholders, it's really not much help for those in debt. A slight decrease in APRs may send an optimistic signal, but a half percentage point cut will not add up to much savings on lingering high-interest balances. If you have high-interest credit card debt, don't be tempted to only make your minimum payments. With debt top-of mind, it's an appropriate time to consider a balance transfer credit card to rid yourself of credit card debt once and for all.

