How to budget and split expenses on a group vacation

As the weather warms up, it's the perfect time for group travel plans to take shape. And while coordinating a family vacation or getaway with friends should be fun, the question of who pays for what can add stress to what should be a good time. CNBC Select gives you some tips below on how to plan your budget and split your expenses when traveling with a group. That way, you can avoid unnecessary financial strain and focus on enjoying your travels.

Figure out your costs

Establishing clear communication with everyone in the group about the trip's details goes a long way toward avoiding arguments when you're out and about. Whether in person or through email or text, have a candid conversation as a group about the following: What are the main transportation expenses for the trip?

How much will accommodations cost?

What group activities or experiences does each person prioritize? Are there any in particular that some group members are willing to pay more for, while others are not as interested in?

How will expenses be tracked and paid for during the trip (cash, credit cards, payment apps)? Once everyone in your group agrees with the trip details, it should be fairly simple to start calculating the cost of everything (i.e., flights, accommodations, group activities, etc.). This way, you can start creating a realistic budget for the group's shared expenses. If some group members don't feel comfortable with the cost of the trip, everyone can take some time to reassess the budget and see if there are any compromises that can be made to lower some costs. If you're flying and it comes time to book your travel, you can do yourself a favor by using a credit card that earns you perks, like miles or points toward future travel. The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is a popular choice among those looking for travel-focused rewards and a lofty welcome bonus. Cardholders can earn 60,000 bonus points after they spend $4,000 on purchases in the first three months after opening an account — that works out to $750 when you redeem your points for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card Learn More On Chase’s secure site Rewards $50 annual Ultimate Rewards Hotel Credit, 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 3X points on dining, 2X points on all other travel purchases, and 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.

Annual fee $95

Intro APR None

Regular APR 20.49% - 27.49% variable on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

Find a way to split the expenses that's fair for everyone

Once you've agreed on a budget, your group can start to think about how these expenses can be split. Here are some recommended ways to approach this. Dividing everything evenly vs. pay as you go The simplest method is to split all expenses evenly among the group members. Although this approach requires the least amount of thought, it may not work well if members' personal budgets or activity preferences are wildly different from each other. For example, if you have a friend who insists on flying first class while the rest are happy in economy, then dividing airfare up evenly isn't fair for most of the group. Again, this is where clear communication and compromises can help smooth things over. Determine as a group which of the trip's expenses can be split evenly for simplicity's sake, and which ones require a "pay as you go" method where each person shoulders the individual cost of their ticket, meal, etc. You can also adopt a "round robin" approach where each person takes turns covering the cost of one group activity during the trip. The important thing is for everyone to feel heard and to agree on the spending plan. Assigning people a spending category The group can also divide expenses by spending category. It requires more planning and coordination but can potentially reduce the overall cost of the trip. While traveling, individuals may have credit cards that offer more bonus points for different categories. For instance, one person's card could earn more reward points for hotel bookings, while someone else's card earns more for dining out. By assigning each category of expenses to the respective credit card that offers the most points for that, the group can maximize the total rewards earned. The Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card, for instance, offers some of the highest rewards for booking hotel stays: cardholders can earn 5X miles on hotels (as well as rental cars) through Capital One Travel. The Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express, on the other hand, lets you earn up to 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%) thereafter and 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations, making it a great fit for group road trips or for Airbnb stays where you plan to cook most of your meals. Terms apply.

Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card Learn More Information about the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards 5X miles on hotel and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel, 2X miles per dollar on every other purchase

Welcome bonus Earn 75,000 bonus miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $95

Intro APR N/A for purchases and balance transfers

Regular APR 20.74% - 28.74% variable

Balance transfer fee 0% at the regular transfer APR

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

There are a few pitfalls to consider with this approach. It could lead to inequities in spending, as some group members may not have credit cards that offer bonus points for specific categories. If only a few people are responsible for the majority of the expenses, you'll want to have a discussion about paying the cardholders back some of the money they've spent.

Subscribe to the CNBC Select Newsletter! Money matters — so make the most of it. Get expert tips, strategies, news and everything else you need to maximize your money, right to your inbox. Sign up here.

Use your apps

No matter how you decide to split expenses, using an app can simplify the process. Popular apps for sending and requesting money from others include Venmo and Zelle. Venmo is a digital payment platform that lets you send money to your friends, provided you've connected a bank account to the platform. Another app called Splitwise lets you easily log individual expenses and keep track of who owes whom for the entire trip. It also integrates with Venmo, so when it comes time to settle up you can easily get the money to where it belongs. If you want to avoid using a third-party app to send money to friends, opt for Zelle since you can sign up for it straight from most mobile banking apps and send money without having to open a different app. App-based splitting can be especially helpful for complex trips where there are a lot of different costs and many people involved. But if you stick to a traditional paper-and-pencil or spreadsheet approach, you should designate one or two group members to monitor expenses and coordinate payments at the end of the trip.

Bottom line

There are many ways to make a group trip more enjoyable for everyone. To ensure a stress-free trip, think through money matters ahead of time, establish a realistic budget, and agree on a strategy to split expenses. Catch up on CNBC Select's in-depth coverage of credit cards, banking and money, and follow us on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.