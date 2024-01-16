Did you get engaged over the holidays? Here's what you need to know about insuring your engagement ring 

The winter holidays are a popular time to get engaged, according to the wedding planning website The Knot, which reports that 20% of US couples choose to put a ring on it between November and February. If you're among the recently engaged, you probably have a lot of things on your mind — the date, the ceremony, the honeymoon. Insuring your engagement ring should be one of them. In a 2021 survey from Jewelers Mutual Group, 70% of respondents said their engagement ring was one of the three most expensive items they owned and half said they'd be hard-pressed to replace it if it was lost, stolen or damaged. Jewelry insurance can make sure you have a keepsake of your commitment and an heirloom to pass down.



Here's what you need to know about insuring your engagement ring, including how much coverage costs, how to pick the right company and how to get an appraisal.

Do I need to insure my engagement ring?

Some people assume their engagement ring is covered under their homeowners insurance but most policies have a pretty low limit for jewelry — usually about $1,500.



In 2023, the average price of an engagement ring was $5,500, according to The Knot. That leaves you with several options. You can purchase a rider for the ring on your homeowners policy, also known as "scheduling." If you don't have homeowners insurance — or the value of your ring is more than your policy's limit for scheduled personal property — you should consider a separate jewelry insurance policy. Like scheduling a ring, jewelry insurance will require you to get the ring appraised and you'll pay about the same in premiums, about 1% to 2% of your ring's value per year. Aside from the coverage limit, however, jewelry insurance will often replace your ring in cases that standard homeowners policies exclude — like floods, earthquakes and "mysterious disappearances." (You look down at your finger and the ring is just gone.) Policies from Jewelers Mutual Group don't just pay to replace a ring, they cover preventative maintenance like tightening a stone or fixing a broken or bent setting. You can also elect to have a deductible, which will lower the cost of your monthly premium.

How to insure your engagement ring

If you want to take out jewelry insurance on your engagement ring, there are a few steps to take. Get the ring appraised Most jewelry insurance companies won't issue a policy without an appraisal, or a detailed assessment of the ring's weight, materials and markings to determine its value.



Some stores will include an appraisal for free when you buy the ring or you can find local appraisers through the National Association of Jewelry Appraisers or the American Gem Society. Appraisal fees vary, but you can expect to pay anywhere from $50 to $200 per item and wait up to a week for it to be completed. (If you are getting several pieces appraised, you may get a discounted rate.) Some companies provide lower-cost virtual appraisals: BriteCo offers an online valuation for $26 with results available in 24 hours. You'll need a current appraisal if you have to file an insurance claim so it's recommended to have your ring reappraised every three to five years. Shop around for coverage You can expect to pay about 1% to 2% of your piece's value per year. Most jewelry insurance companies offer online quotes so you can easily compare costs Be sure to see if there is a deductible and if there are any discounts. Some insurers will offer discounts for: Insuring multiple items

Paying annually instead of monthly

Having a home alarm system

Storing the item in a safe deposit box

Getting a gemstone grading report Ask the important questions Your engagement ring is probably one of the most expensive items you own. Before signing a policy, make sure you know the answer to these questions: What circumstances are and are not covered by the policy?

Do I get to decide where to buy a replacement ring or have repairs made?

Is my ring covered for loss or damage outside the US?

Does the policy cover repairs and preventative maintenance?

Does the value of my policy adjust for inflation?

Bottom line

If you recently got engaged, having jewelry insurance on your ring could give you not only peace of mind, but a good way to care for your ring and make sure it's protected from anything that could happen.

