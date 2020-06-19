How to prepare your credit for post-pandemic life

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to alter nearly every person's daily life, it's important to prepare for what this means for your finances going forward. It's OK if your credit score isn't top-of-mind at the moment given the financial uncertainty many are feeling, but it's crucial to at least think about the health of your finances as we head into the future. A good credit score can open up borrowing opportunities when you need loans and help you earn a lower interest rate on the best credit cards. Taking action now to improve or maintain your score can save you money in the long run. Below, CNBC Select explains why it's important to prepare your credit for post-pandemic life and how to do it.

Why preparing your credit is important

How to prepare your credit

There are a number of steps to take to prep your credit for the post-pandemic future that awaits us all. Monitor your credit: Credit monitoring products can help you keep track of your credit and receive alerts on potential fraud. You can check your credit score and credit report regularly by using the free resources available to you, like CreditWise from Capital One, Chase Credit Journey or Discover Credit Scorecard (regardless of whether or not you're a cardholder). Access a free credit report weekly from each of the three main credit bureaus by visiting AnnualCreditReport.com and make sure you know the balances on your credit report and recognize all of the creditors listed.

Bottom line

While preparing your credit for a post-pandemic life may seem like a big to-do, start first with the simple step of reviewing your credit report. Monitoring your credit is a good habit to have, and half the battle of prepping your credit for the future is knowing what has affected it during these past few months. "Remember that this situation won't last forever and that when you have a steady income once again, you can work to get back on track," Tayne says. Information about the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card, Capital One® Savor® Cash Rewards Credit Card, and Capital One® SavorOne® Cash Rewards Credit Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.

